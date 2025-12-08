Court Rejects Nnamdi Kanu’s Request To Be Transferred From Sokoto Prison

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court Abuja, has rejected an application filed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, seeking his transfer from the Sokoto Correctional Centre, to a custodial facility within the Federal Capital Territory or neighbouring Nasarawa State.

Kanu, through the Legal Aid Council, had approached the court with an ex-parte application requesting an order directing the Federal Government or the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to immediately move him from Sokoto to either Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja or Keffi Custodial Centre in Nasarawa.

In the alternative, he asked to be transferred to any custodial facility within the court’s jurisdiction, including Suleja or Keffi, to enable him to effectively pursue his appeal.

However, Justice James Omotosho on Monday declined the request, ruling that such an order could not be granted without hearing from the Federal Government.

Justice Omotosho held that the respondents; the Federal Government and NCoS, ought to be put on notice for them to respond appropriately in the interest of justice, before the request could be granted.

He subsequently fixed January 27, 2026, for the hearing of the motion.

On November 20, the court found him guilty on all seven terrorism-related charges brought by the Federal Government and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Kanu was thereafter moved to the Sokoto correctional Facility due to concerns for his safety at Kuje, where previous prison breaks had been recorded.

His legal consultant, Aloy Ejimakor, later filed a motion before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court seeking a transfer from Sokoto to a custodial facility closer to Abuja, such as Suleja or Keffi.

In the motion, personally signed by him, Kanu asked that it be deemed moved in absentia and sought an order compelling the Federal Government or Nigerian Correctional Service to effect the transfer.

Citing eight grounds in the motion marked FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015, Kanu explained that his detention in Sokoto—over 700 kilometres from Abuja—made it impracticable to prepare his notice of appeal and record of appeal.

He stressed that all persons critical to assisting him, including relatives, associates, and legal consultants, are based in Abuja.