Four Killed In Cult-Related Attack In Anambra – Police

Four people were fatally injured in a cult-related attack at Afor Nawfia Market along the Onitsha–Awka Old Road on Sunday evening, the Anambra State Police Command has confirmed.

According to the Command, the assailants, reportedly traveling in a black Lexus Jeep, opened fire indiscriminately before fleeing the scene.

The identities of the attackers and the vehicle’s registration number are yet to be confirmed.

Police said the attack came despite proactive measures taken days earlier. Operatives of the Special Anti-Cult Squad, Enugwu-Ukwu, had arrested two suspects on credible intelligence of a planned gang clash, seizing a firearm in the process.

The suspects have been cooperating with the police to prevent further cult-related violence in Awka and surrounding areas, according to the police.

“Although the hoodlums escaped before police arrival, preliminary information obtained at the scene has provided useful leads,” said the Anambra State Police Command. Authorities are actively pursuing the perpetrators.

The Police Command reiterated its commitment to eradicating cultism and violent crime in the state, promising updates as the investigation continues.

SP Ikenga Tochukwu, Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, assured residents that the culprits would be brought to justice.