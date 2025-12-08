UPDATED: Gov Bago Receives 100 Abducted Niger State Schoolchildren After Release

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State has received the 100 Abducted pupils of the St. Mary’s Catholic Private Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, whose release was secured by the Federal Government.

Conveyed in separate buses, the children arrived at the Niger State Government House at about 5:20 pm and were received by Governor Bago and other government officials.

The students were formally handed over to the state government today, Monday 8 of December 2025, by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, was represented at the event by Wing Commander Abdullahi Idi Hong.

While handing over the children, Hong disclosed that security agencies had worked tirelessly since the abduction to ensure the safe rescue and return of the students.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting the rights and safety of every Nigerian child, stressing that security agencies remain resolute in implementing measures to safeguard lives and property across the country.

Receiving the rescued students, the governor thanked President Bola Tinubu and Ribadu for their swift and coordinated response that led to the successful recovery of the children.

Bago assured parents and the general public that efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the remaining students still in captivity, expressing optimism that they would be reunited with their families in due course.

He called for sustained prayers to ensure their safe return and to prevent a recurrence of such incidents in the state.

According to the governor, the moment marks a significant milestone in the history of Niger State, noting that he was deeply moved by the tender ages and number of the rescued children.

He added that medical personnel have been directed to conduct comprehensive health assessments on the students to ensure their physical and psychological well-being.

He further disclosed that the state government was collaborating with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), UNICEF, and other relevant stakeholders to strengthen child protection mechanisms and guarantee the safe return of all abducted students.

The Federal Government secured the release of the children on Sunday.

Earlier on Monday, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) stated that it had not received any official notification regarding the students’s reported release.

In a statement, the Chairman of the Association, Niger State Chapter, Bishop Bulus Yohanna, noted that it would have been cheery news to learn of the abductees’ freedom.

“It will be a thing of joy if some of our children have been released. We have been praying and waiting for their return. If it is true, then it is a cheering news. However, we are not officially aware and have not been duly notified.

‘We hope and pray it’s true and will be looking forward to when the remaining will be released”, the statement partly read.

Bandits on 21 November 2025, attacked the St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School, in the remote community of Papiri, abducting 315 people—303 students and 12 teachers.

In the immediate aftermath, 50 pupils escaped within the first day and were reunited with their families.

However, 265 individuals—including 253 children and all 12 teachers—remained in captivity until Sunday, when the number was reduced to 165, following the release of 100 pupils.

The incident attracted reactions from prominent people, including the Catholic pontif, Pope Leo XIV.

The Federal Government responded by imposing a 24-hour security cordon and launching aerial surveillance across parts of Kwara, Kebbi, and Niger States.

President Bola Tinubu cancelled planned international travel to address the crisis.

Authorities also ordered the indefinite closure of all schools in Niger State and many federal institutions in high-risk regions.

Last week, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, visited the school in Papiri, assuring school authorities and parents that the abducted children were safe and would soon be returned.

“God is with them and God is with us. Evil will never win. They are going to come back. I give you that assurance,” Ribadu said during a visit to the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese and Proprietor of the school, Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, as well as parents of the abducted children at St. Michael’s Catholic Cathedral, Kontagora.