Monday News Recap: Freed Niger State Schoolchildren, Tinubu’s Orders, Benin Coup, Church Attack +More

Free At Last!

Niger State Gov Receives 100 Freed Schoolchildren

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State has formally received 100 pupils abducted from St. Mary’s Catholic Private Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, whose release was secured by the Federal Government. The children, conveyed in buses, arrived at the Niger State Government House on Monday evening and were handed over by the Office of the National Security Adviser.

Governor Bago expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu for their swift and coordinated response, which led to the successful recovery. He assured parents and the wider public that efforts are continuing to secure the release of the remaining children still held captive.

The mass abduction occurred on 21 November, when bandits attacked the school in Papiri, seizing 315 people, including 303 students and 12 teachers. While Monday’s handover brought relief, the state government stressed that the rescue mission is not yet complete.

Tinubu’s Marching Order

President Directs Security Agencies To Prevent Future Abductions

President Bola Tinubu has ordered Nigeria’s security agencies to ensure the safe rescue of all abducted citizens across the country, following the release of 100 pupils from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Niger State. He condemned the targeting of children by terrorists, saying they must no longer be “sitting ducks” for those intent on disrupting education and inflicting trauma on families.

Tinubu stressed that schools must be secured and made safer learning environments, with coordinated efforts between federal and state authorities.

The President also directed security forces to prevent future kidnappings and pressed for the swift release of the remaining children and teachers still held hostage. His remarks underline the government’s determination to account for all victims of abduction and to strengthen Nigeria’s response to the growing threat of school-targeted violence.

Fresh Church Attack

Gunmen Kill Two In Anambra Church Invasion

Nigeria recorded a bloody attack as armed criminals stormed a church in Lili, Anambra State, killing one worshipper and injuring several others. The attackers partially burned the building and destroyed property, prompting condemnation from the police on Monday, who described the act as “heinous and abominable.” Security forces have intensified operations, deploying joint teams and surveillance to track down those responsible.

It stressed that such brutality against innocent worshippers, which happened on Sunday, was an affront to peace, freedom of worship, and the sanctity of life. He assured residents that no resources would be spared in pursuing the perpetrators, urging communities to remain calm and cooperate with investigators.

The attack came weeks after gunmen stormed a church in Kwara State, killing at least two and abducting 38 worshippers. Meanwhile, four people were fatally shot in a cult-related attack at Afor Nawfia Market, also in Anambra, on Sunday. The assailants, travelling in a black Lexus Jeep, opened fire indiscriminately before fleeing. The police said useful leads were obtained.

Reserve Boom

Nigeria’s Reserves Hit Six-Year High

Nigeria’s external reserves have climbed above $45 billion, their highest level in six years, reflecting stronger foreign exchange inflows and renewed investor confidence. The Central Bank reported that reserves rose steadily through November, crossing the milestone in early December.

The CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, said the position provides over 10 months of import cover and underpins naira stabilisation. The stronger reserve base has narrowed the gap between official and parallel exchange rates, encouraging foreign participation in Nigeria’s markets. Inflation has also eased to 16.05 per cent, its lowest in three years, after months of disinflation.

Officials credit improved oil receipts, tighter monetary policy, and renewed portfolio inflows for the turnaround. They argue that the stronger reserve position is a key pillar behind the naira’s recovery, which boosts investor confidence and supports economic reforms.

Detty December

Hotels Booked As Nigerians, Diaspora Crowds, Global Tourists Await Cash-Splashing Fiestas

Lagos is preparing for its annual “Detty December” festivities, a cultural phenomenon that draws thousands of diaspora visitors and tourists. Hotels are fully booked, with packages costing up to $9,000 for families, while Afrobeats stars Asake and Davido headline concerts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Authorities estimate the celebrations generate millions in revenue, with last year’s events bringing in over $70 million. This year, the government has partnered with organisers to promote “Detty December” as a national cultural asset, part of a wider “101 Days in Lagos” initiative showcasing exhibitions, conventions, and festivals.

Organisers describe the event as a “cultural pilgrimage,” with visitors from across Africa, Europe, and the US flocking to Lagos for the festivities. The combination of music, food, and nightlife has cemented “Detty December” as one of Africa’s most vibrant cultural exports.

Coup Foiled, Bonds Fall

Bond Prices Dip As Investors React To Failed Military Takeover In Benin

The coup attempt in Benin rattled investors, causing international bond prices to dip before recovering slightly. The government foiled the attempt on Sunday, with President Patrice Talon confirming soldiers tried to seize power.

ECOWAS condemned the coup and ordered the immediate deployment of standby forces, including Nigerian troops, to support Talon’s government. The bloc stressed the need to uphold Benin’s constitution, warning against further threats to democracy in West Africa.

The attempted coup highlights the fragility of democratic rule in the region, following recent military takeovers in Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Guinea. Analysts warn that instability in Benin could further undermine investor confidence in West Africa’s markets.

Transfer Denied

Abuja Court Rejects Nnamdi Kanu’s Request For Transfer From Sokoto Prison

A Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected Nnamdi Kanu’s request to be transferred from Sokoto prison to a facility closer to the capital. Justice James Omotosho ruled that the government must be heard before any order is granted.

Kanu, sentenced to life imprisonment on terrorism charges, argued that detention in Sokoto—700 kilometres from Abuja—hinders his appeal preparation. His lawyers stressed that relatives and consultants based in Abuja cannot easily assist him. The court adjourned the matter to January, leaving him in Sokoto for now.

Nigeria-US Relations

US Congressman Riley Moore Commends Nigeria

US Congressman Riley Moore has praised Nigeria’s government for securing the release of 100 abducted schoolchildren in Niger State. He described the rescue as proof of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to tackling insecurity.

Moore said a joint task force is being established between the US and Nigeria to address terrorism and alleged Christian persecution. He noted that recent talks in Washington showed openness to deeper cooperation.

The congressman urged Nigeria to translate its openness into concrete action, stressing that closer collaboration could disrupt terrorist organisations and enhance security across the country. His comments come amid heightened US concern over alleged religious violence in Nigeria.

