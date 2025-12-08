Nigeria Earned $62m From Airline Ticket Taxes In 2024

Newly released data by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has shown that Nigeria generated $62 million from airline ticket taxes in 2024.

The country’s earnings formed part of the global $60.3 billion ticket-tax revenue recorded worldwide, and of the broader $1.97 billion collected across Africa during the period.

Africa’s taxes averaged $14.9 per passenger, higher than Asia Pacific but below the levels seen in North America and South America.

Although Africa accounted for a small share of global ticket-tax revenue, countries like Nigeria still played noticeable roles in shaping the continent’s earnings, the data showed.

Other African countries with significant contributions included South Africa, which generated an estimated $410 million; Egypt, with about $360 million; Ethiopia, with roughly $310 million; Morocco, with $295 million; and Kenya, with around $215 million.

These countries, which host the continent’s busiest international hubs, formed the bulk of Africa’s total revenue.

North America remained the world’s dominant source of ticket-tax revenue, generating $34.1 billion, with passengers paying an average of $23.4 per domestic ticket and nearly $49.8 on international routes, the highest global rate.

Europe followed with $14.5 billion in combined domestic and international taxes, driven by moderate but widespread charges averaging $12.1 per ticket.

South and Central America also stood out for having some of the world’s highest international passenger taxes, averaging $45.5 per ticket, even though their total revenue remained far below North America and Europe due to lower traffic volumes.

In contrast, the Middle East collected no ticket-specific taxes.

Almost all of Africa’s revenue came from international travel, while domestic ticket taxes amounted to just $49 million.

The continent’s international ticket-tax earnings were largely driven by average charges of $20.7 per passenger.

Nigeria’s tax further increased on December 1, 2025.

All international travel to and from Nigeria now attracts an additional $11.5 security levy under the Advance Passenger Information System (APIS), raising the total security levy on each flight ticket to $31.50.

According to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the APIS levy is applied at the point of sale for every ticket issued from December 1, covering all passengers departing from or arriving in Nigeria.

Airlines are responsible for remitting the charge to the NCAA.