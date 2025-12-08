Ten Days After Abduction, Kwara Community Cries Out For Monarch’s Release

The Bayagan-Ile Community in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State has called for the intervention of the police, the state government, and other security agencies to rescue their monarch, Alhaji Kamilu Salami, the Ojibara of Bayagan-Ile, from bandits.

The monarch, who is still being held captive inside a thick forest, was abducted ten days ago while on his farm.

The spokesperson of the community, Alhaji Rafiu Ayinla Lawal, made the appeal in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday evening.

“As earlier communicated, His Royal Highness was abducted by armed bandits on 29 November 2025, and since the incident occurred, the entire community has been thrown into fear, tension, and emotional distress,” he said.

He noted further that since the abduction occurred, the entire community has been living in fear and uncertainty.

He expressed particular concern over the continued silence of the police, who, according to him, have neither visited the community nor made any public statement regarding the incident.

“Despite numerous efforts by the Royal Family and the Bayagan-Ile community to gather information and support ongoing investigations, the Nigeria Police Force has not made any official declaration, update, or public statement concerning the incident.

“This silence has further heightened the anxiety of our people, who remain deeply worried about the safety and well-being of our monarch,” he said.

He added that, up to this moment, only the Royal Family and the Bayagan-Ile community have been actively making efforts to ensure the safe return of their monarch from the hands of the bandits.

“We therefore humbly and passionately appeal to the Kwara State Government to come to our aid. The community alone cannot shoulder this burden, and we desperately need the intervention, support, and strategic involvement of the State Government to complement ongoing efforts,” he pleaded.

The statement continued, “The Royal Family and the entire Bayagan-Ile community are earnestly pleading with the appropriate security agencies and the Kwara State Government to intensify efforts, provide timely updates, and take decisive action towards securing the safe release of our monarch.

“We remain hopeful that with swift intervention and coordinated action, this painful situation will be urgently resolved.”