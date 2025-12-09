UPDATED: Governor Adeleke Announces Defection To Accord Party

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has announced that he has joined the Accord Party as a new platform to seek re-election in August next year.

Adeleke made the announcement in a post on his verified X handle on Tuesday, just a few days after resigning from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor disclosed that he joined the Accord Party more than a month ago precisely 6th November, 2025, as a platform to seek re-election in 2026.

He said the decision was after weeks of consultation and deliberations with stakeholders and opinion leaders.

Governor Adeleke noted that he opted for the Accord Party because its mission of welfarism aligns with his passionate focus on citizens and workers’ welfare.

“Stakeholders and residents of Osun State are aware of why we are taking this important decision. We intend to pursue a second term in office on the platform of the Accord Party to complete ongoing delivery of good governance and democratic dividends, which have been applauded at home and abroad.

“We opted for the Accord Party because its mission of welfarism aligns with our passionate focus on citizens and workers’ welfare. Since I joined, I have been fascinated by the philosophy of this great party. The primary essence of a government is the welfare and well being of the people.

“I welcome the leadership of the Accord from the National into Osun State. You are now part of us as I am also now part of you. We are united in progress and good intentions for the good people of Osun State and Nigeria at large.

“Our task is to sustain a united front as we prepare for future elections. We have a duty to ensure an inclusive leadership where the interests of all groups are cared for. Our party, Accord Party, is here to take over Osun governance and sustain the delivery of good governance in our dear state,” the statement read in part.

On December 2, Governor Adeleke announced his resignation from the PDP, the political platform under which he rose to prominence as senator and later governor.

In a letter he addressed to the PDP Chairman of Ward 2, Sagba Abogunde, in Ede North Local Government, Osun State, Adeleke cited the ongoing crisis within the PDP’s national leadership as the reason for his departure.

The governor expressed gratitude to the party for providing him the platform to serve, first as Senator representing Osun West (2017–2019) and later as Governor of the state.