Kosovo Charges Three Over ‘Terrorist’ Attack On Key Canal

Kosovo prosecutors on Tuesday charged three people with terrorism over an explosive attack on a crucial water pipeline in November 2024.

The blast damaged a critical water-supply artery of Kosovo’s hydro system, which supplies cooling water to two power plants responsible for providing most of the country’s electricity.

The three accused, together with several other still unknown persons, placed approximately 20 kilograms (40 pounds) of TNT inside the Iber–Lepenc canal in Kosovo’s Serb-majority north, the prosecutors said.

“As a result, the concrete structure of the canal was severely damaged,” the special prosecutors office said in statement.

The three were also charged with undermining Kosovo’s constitutional order, it said.

The accused were identified by their initials only but according to the indictment, one of them is a member of the Serbian military intelligence service and holds the rank of colonel.

Serbia has not reacted to the claims but has previously denied orchestrating the attack.

The attack on the canal caused uproar across Kosovo. Albin Kurti, who was prime minister at the time, labelled it a terrorist attack and accused Serbia of being behind it.

Serbia and Kosovo have been at odds since the end of the war in the late 1990s between Belgrade forces and ethnic Albanian separatists in what was then a province of Serbia.

Belgrade has never recognised Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.

AFP