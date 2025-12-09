Northern Govs’ Forum Appoints Ezekiel Gomos As DG

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), under the leadership of its Chairman and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya, has approved the appointment of Ezekiel Gomos, as Director-General of the Forum’s secretariat.

The appointment is in line with its renewed commitment to strengthening its institutional capacity and improving coordination among the 19 northern states in addressing the region’s pressing challenges, a statement by Yahaya’s media aide, Ismaila Misilli.

According to the NSGF, creating the office of Director-General is a strategic step towards repositioning the secretariat as a more effective hub for policy coordination, collective action and long-term development planning.

“Gomos, a former Secretary to the Plateau State Government, is an accomplished development economist and policy expert with a distinguished career spanning public service, governance reform, private-sector development and human capital advancement.

“His experience includes senior roles in high-impact institutions such as the New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC) and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

“In addition, he has been Lead Consultant and Head of Faculty at the Jos Business School (JBS), a centre dedicated to entrepreneurship development, leadership training, and policy dialogue.

“For nearly two decades, Mr. Gomos has served as a resource person at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, contributing to the training of senior leaders across Nigeria in policy, strategy and national development,” the statement partly read.

It also revealed that the new DG’s academic credentials include graduate and postgraduate degrees from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and the University of East Anglia, UK, as well as being a recipient of several prestigious international fellowships, including the Hubert Humphrey Fellowship (University of Minnesota), the British Chevening Scholarship and the UNDP Fellowship at the ILO Training Centre in Turin.

“Gomos has attended senior executive programmes at Harvard Kennedy School, the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and Durham University Business School.

“Presenting the appointment letter, Governor Inuwa Yahaya charged Mr. Gomos to apply his extensive expertise in strategic leadership, institutional development and policy management to strengthen the NSGF Secretariat into a robust platform for collective security coordination, regional economic cooperation and sustainable development across the North.

“The NSGF Chairman expressed confidence that the appointment will usher in a new era of deeper collaboration, improved coordination and more coherent regional responses to the North’s most critical challenges,” it added.