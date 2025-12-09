Saudi Arabia Eager To Sign Liverpool’s Salah In Winter Transfer Window

Saudi Arabia says it will do “whatever it can” to recruit unsettled Liverpool star Mohamed Salah during the winter transfer window, a source at the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) told AFP on Tuesday.

“We follow Salah’s position thoroughly and believe there can be a move either by loan or buying his contract.

“There are still no direct negotiations or talks with the club at the moment, but there will be a move at the right moment,” said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, referring to the standoff between the Egyptian and Liverpool.

The PIF source said the wealthy Gulf monarchy wanted to sign the Egyptian winger in January during the next transfer window to join stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

PIF holds a 75 per cent share in Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad, but the source said it was not alone in wanting the Arab world’s biggest football star.

“There is a competition inside the Saudi league who will bring Salah,” the source said, adding that a club affiliated with Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil and gas company was keen.

“Aramco’s Al Qadsiah has shown an interest, too. So it’s not only the PIF-affiliated clubs,” the source said.

Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr, Salah’s former Liverpool team-mate Darwin Nunez is at Al-Hillal, another former Premier League player of the season, N’Golo Kante, is at Al-Ittihad but Salah is the biggest football star from an Arab country.

‘Thrown Under The Bus’

Salah said after he was an unused substitute in the 3-3 draw with Leeds on Sunday that he felt like he had been “thrown under the bus” by Liverpool and no longer had a relationship with manager Arne Slot.

The 33-year-old Egypt forward was then left out of Liverpool’s squad for their Champions League tie at Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Salah has played a key role in Liverpool’s two Premier League titles and one Champions League triumph during his iconic spell on Merseyside.

He signed a contract extension in April as he led Liverpool to the title.

Salah is set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations after next weekend’s home match against Brighton in the Premier League.

He hinted that the Brighton game could be his last with the Reds before leaving during the winter transfer window.

In 2024-25, Salah scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists last season, but he has been a shadow of his former self during Liverpool’s struggles this season — the title holders are 10th in the table — with just four goals in 13 top-flight appearances.

“All players have their ups and downs. Salah is just 33 and has a lot to do here.

“Salah is a beloved footballer around the globe and will have a massive impact on the Saudi League both on and off the pitch,” said the PIF source.