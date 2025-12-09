×

Saudi Arabia Eager To Sign Liverpool’s Salah In Winter Transfer Window

Salah hinted that the Brighton game next weekend could be his last with the Reds before leaving during the winter transfer window.

By Channels Television
Updated December 9, 2025
Twitter
Liverpool’s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah applauds the fans after the final whistle in the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on October 25, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

 

Saudi Arabia says it will do “whatever it can” to recruit unsettled Liverpool star Mohamed Salah during the winter transfer window, a source at the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) told AFP on Tuesday.

“We follow Salah’s position thoroughly and believe there can be a move either by loan or buying his contract.

“There are still no direct negotiations or talks with the club at the moment, but there will be a move at the right moment,” said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, referring to the standoff between the Egyptian and Liverpool.

 

Salah
Liverpool’s Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah warms up ahead of the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Liverpool at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on December 6, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

 

The PIF source said the wealthy Gulf monarchy wanted to sign the Egyptian winger in January during the next transfer window to join stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

PIF holds a 75 per cent share in Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad, but the source said it was not alone in wanting the Arab world’s biggest football star.

READ ALSOCarragher Labels Salah A ‘Disgrace’ Over Liverpool Outburst

“There is a competition inside the Saudi league who will bring Salah,” the source said, adding that a club affiliated with Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil and gas company was keen.

“Aramco’s Al Qadsiah has shown an interest, too. So it’s not only the PIF-affiliated clubs,” the source said.

Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr, Salah’s former Liverpool team-mate Darwin Nunez is at Al-Hillal, another former Premier League player of the season, N’Golo Kante, is at Al-Ittihad but Salah is the biggest football star from an Arab country.

 

Nassr’s Portuguese forward #7 Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Fateh at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on January 26, 2025. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)

 

 

‘Thrown Under The Bus’

 

Salah said after he was an unused substitute in the 3-3 draw with Leeds on Sunday that he felt like he had been “thrown under the bus” by Liverpool and no longer had a relationship with manager Arne Slot.

The 33-year-old Egypt forward was then left out of Liverpool’s squad for their Champions League tie at Inter Milan on Tuesday.

 

Liverpool’s Dutch coach Arne Slot looks on from the technical area during the UEFA Champions League first round day 2 football match between Galatasaray (TUR) and Liverpool (ENG) at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul on September 17, 2025. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)

 

Salah has played a key role in Liverpool’s two Premier League titles and one Champions League triumph during his iconic spell on Merseyside.

He signed a contract extension in April as he led Liverpool to the title.

Salah is set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations after next weekend’s home match against Brighton in the Premier League.

He hinted that the Brighton game could be his last with the Reds before leaving during the winter transfer window.

 

Liverpool’s Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah applauds on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Liverpool at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on April 20, 2025. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)

 

In 2024-25, Salah scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists last season, but he has been a shadow of his former self during Liverpool’s struggles this season — the title holders are 10th in the table — with just four goals in 13 top-flight appearances.

“All players have their ups and downs. Salah is just 33 and has a lot to do here.

“Salah is a beloved footballer around the globe and will have a massive impact on the Saudi League both on and off the pitch,” said the PIF source.

More Stories