Defence Minister Hails Military’s Rapid Response To Benin Coup Attempt

The Minister of Defence, Retired General Christopher Musa, has applauded the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their rapid intervention during last Sunday’s attempted coup in the Republic of Benin.

Speaking in Abuja at the investiture of twenty-eight newly promoted senior Army officers, General Musa said the professional response of the Nigerian Armed Forces played a key role in thwarting the plot.

He explained that the incident serves as a reminder that the military must remain vigilant at all times, prepared to protect Nigeria and its allies from emerging threats.

General Musa, however, stressed that no arm of the military can operate successfully in isolation, emphasizing that national security requires seamless joint operations across the Army, Navy, Air Force, and other security agencies.

Acting on two separate requests from the Government of Benin, President Tinubu first ordered Nigerian Air Force fighter jets to enter the country and take over the airspace to help dislodge the coup plotters from the National TV and a military camp where they had regrouped.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Hails Nigerian Military For Swift Response In Foiling Benin Coup

The decoration ceremony took place at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess 1, Asokoro, Abuja, where 28 Brigadier Generals were elevated to the rank of Major General, including a posthumous promotion.

General Musa, who was the Special Guest of Honour, praised the officers for their courage, professionalism and years of selfless sacrifice.

He noted that their elevation underscores their consistent commitment to national security and the collective effort to strengthen the Nigerian Army.

He urged them to confront emerging security threats with fresh resolve, stating that their new roles place them in pivotal positions to shape the strategic trajectory of the Army.

“These officers are among the finest leaders in our Armed Forces,” he said, expressing personal pride in their achievements.

The Minister further emphasized the need for deeper inter-service cooperation, enhanced intelligence sharing and unity of effort across all security agencies.

He acknowledged the indispensable support of the officers’ families and reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to improving personnel welfare.