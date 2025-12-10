Osun 2026: ‘No Return To Dark Days’, Adeleke Says After Clinching Accord Party Ticket

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has challenged his opponents in the 2026 governorship election to base their campaigns on the performance of their parties when they were in government, noting that “Osun will never go back to the dark days.”

Adeleke made the remark in his acceptance speech after emerging as the Accord Party’s candidate for the August 8, 2026 governorship election.

The governor said his administration had achieved so much in the past three years that he deserved another term in office.

Thanking the leadership of the Accord Party and delegates from the 332 wards of the state, Adeleke said, “The confidence you have reposed in me is greatly appreciated. I assure you that I will not take it for granted.”

“We are today launching the battle for continuity of progress, good governance, and democratic dividends. My candidacy signals the sustenance of the golden movement when the light of development continues to shine across our state. We vow never to relent in the rewarding service to our people.”

“We note today as the point of resolution never to go back to the dark days but to advance further into the journey of modernisation. For a long time, Osun has witnessed failed promises. In the last three years, we actualised the yearnings and aspirations of our people. Ours is a government of talk and do.”

Governor Adeleke accused opposition parties of failing the people of the state, saying, “In the forthcoming polls, I challenge likely opponents to run on their records.

“In their days in government, what were their deliverables to the people of Osun State? How did they run or manage the state? What legacy did they leave for the people?

“In their days in power, they failed the people; they failed their party; they even failed themselves. Today, the people reject them. Even their own party men and women are up in arms against them.

“I am proud to run on my records of achievements of the last three years. Despite harassment and blockages, my administration outperforms, outshines, and surpasses the records of the opposition. I have raised the bar of governance beyond rhetoric and deceit.”

Highlighting some of his achievements, Adeleke said, “Our achievements can be seen and felt by the people. That Osun moved from number 33 under the APC government to number 7 under my leadership in a national examination rating cannot be disputed.”

“That my government reduced the Osun infrastructure deficit from over 80 per cent in 2022 by over 40 per cent as of 2025 is attested to by many experts.”

“That we paid over 40 per cent of Osun’s inherited debt is confirmed by the Debt Management Office.

“That we came first in access to primary health care across the Southwest is in the public domain.

“Our governance delivery proved governance can be real, that leadership can actually serve the people, that there are leaders still committed to the service of the people. I belong to that circle of leaders who prioritise meeting the aspirations and needs of our people.”

“To the good people of Osun, the 2026 race is not just about running on our records; we are bringing new innovations and new packages to take our people to new levels of development.”

He expressed the determination to continue embarking on people oriented projects and programs, “I am bold to announce that I have substantially delivered on my five-point agenda, which I promised the people of Osun State in 2022.

“Today, as I accept my nomination, I unveil an upgraded five-point agenda for the impending battle for the gates of our people, namely: Integrated citizens’ and workers’ welfare; infrastructure consolidation for economic prosperity; increased agro-industrial expansion for youth empowerment; innovations for health, education and social care; and improved business environment for job creation.”

Announcing the result of the primary election, held in Osogbo the state capital on Wednesday, the Secretary of the Electoral Committee, Abdulazeez Salaudeen, said Adeleke, who was the only aspirant, polled 145 votes, while five votes were voided.

Salaudeen said, “Having the highest number of votes, I declare Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the primary.

“The electoral committee has delivered on its mandate. After voting and counting, witnessed by the agents of the candidate and the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.”

There was heavy security presence at the venue, as armed policemen and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) were deployed. INEC officials too were on ground to observe the exercise.

Governor Adeleke’s deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi and other top political aides and associates of the governor were present.

Meanwhile, conspicuously absent at the venue were the Osun State PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi; the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Wale Egbedun; state lawmakers; as well as members of the National Assembly elected under the PDP platform.