Wednesday News Recap: Tinubu’s Police Withdrawal Order, Stella Oduah, Naira Fall, Petrol +More

NSCDC For VIP Protection

Tinubu Insists On Withdrawal Of Police From VIPs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his directive that police officers assigned to prominent individuals be withdrawn and redeployed to areas facing insecurity. Speaking at the Federal Executive Council meeting, he stressed that Nigeria cannot afford to leave volatile regions without adequate manpower, citing the need to combat kidnapping and terrorism.

Tinubu instructed the Minister for Interior to work with the Inspector General of Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to replace withdrawn police personnel with civil defence officers, ensuring VIPs are not left exposed.

The President first issued the order on 24 November, recalling 11,566 police officers from VIP duties to strengthen core policing. While some Nigerians welcomed the move as a step toward efficiency, others expressed concern about uneven implementation and the potential risks for officials and business leaders. Tinubu maintained that exceptions could be made where necessary, but insisted the withdrawal must be enforced to restore balance in national security deployment.

Police Withdrawal Controversy

Senate To Probe ‘Selective Enforcement’

Nigeria’s Senate has ordered its Committee on Police Affairs to investigate claims that President Bola Tinubu’s directive to withdraw police escorts from VIPs is being applied unevenly. Lawmakers complained that while their orderlies were removed, ministers, business executives, and celebrities continued to enjoy full protection.

Senator Abdul Ningi warned that such selective enforcement could expose legislators to security risks and undermine the credibility of the President’s reforms.

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin confirmed that the directive was being flouted and assured senators that steps were underway to restore their orderlies. He emphasised that while the Senate supports Tinubu’s security reforms, fairness must be ensured. The committee is expected to report back within four weeks, raising questions about how Nigeria balances security efficiency with political accountability.

Farmer–Herder Conflicts

Tinubu Calls For Stronger Action To End Clashes

President Bola Tinubu has urged urgent measures to end recurring clashes between farmers and herders, directing Vice President Kashim Shettima and the National Executive Council to rehabilitate grazing reserves into ranches and livestock settlements. He stressed that the initiative could transform conflict zones into hubs of economic opportunity.

Tinubu highlighted the constitutional role of states in land allocation, urging them to salvage lands for livestock villages. His remarks underscore the government’s push to address one of Nigeria’s most persistent sources of insecurity, with hopes that ranching reforms could reduce violence and boost rural prosperity.

Alleged ₦5b Fraud

Ex-Aviation Minister Stella Oduah Arraigned On Corruption Charges

Former Aviation Minister Stella Oduah has been arraigned before the Federal Capital Territory High Court on allegations of defrauding the government of ₦5 billion. Prosecutors accused her of obtaining billions through fraudulent pretences, including claims of technical supervision costs.

Oduah, who denied the charges, was granted bail on self-recognition but ordered to surrender her passport. The trial revives long-standing corruption allegations against the ex-minister, highlighting Nigeria’s ongoing struggle to hold political elites accountable for financial misconduct.

Fatal Lagos Crash

Three Family Members Killed, Others Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Road Accident

Three family members died, and two others were injured in a collision involving three vehicles on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near the Lagos Secretariat, heading towards Otedola Bridge. Authorities reported that an Audi car rammed into a slow-moving truck, causing severe damage.

Emergency responders, including LASTMA and LASAMBUS, managed the scene, treated victims, and cleared traffic. The incident underscores Nigeria’s persistent road safety challenges, with the truck driver reportedly fleeing after the crash.

Naira Weakens

Naira Loses Gains Under Festive FX Pressure

The naira has slipped to ₦1,483/$ after weeks of relative stability, pressured by importers and retailers sourcing dollars ahead of Christmas and New Year sales. The Central Bank of Nigeria reported rising demand in both official and parallel markets.

Analysts say the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance and increased travel bookings have further strained Nigeria’s currency. Despite this, year-to-date performance shows the naira has appreciated by 5.7% thanks to FX reforms and diaspora remittances.

Petrol Consumption Falls

PMS Consumption Drops To 52.9 Million Litres Daily In November

Nigeria’s daily petrol consumption dropped to 52.9 million litres in November, down from 56.7 million litres in October. The Dangote Refinery boosted local supply, producing 23.5 million litres daily, while NNPC’s refineries remained inactive.

Imports surged to meet festive demand, with delayed shipments from October discharged in November. Regulators hailed Dangote’s output as a milestone in reducing reliance on imports, though Nigeria’s fuel sector remains vulnerable to supply shocks.

$10bn Hydrogen Project

AfDB Approves $10m Loan For Namibia’s $10bn Green Hydrogen Project

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a $10 million loan to Hyphen Hydrogen Energy in Namibia to support a $10 billion green ammonia project. The funding, sourced from the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA), will finance engineering design studies for solar and wind generation, battery storage, electrolysers, and desalination infrastructure.

The project aims to position Namibia as a global pioneer in the green hydrogen economy, leveraging its abundant renewable energy resources.

The first phase will deliver 3.75 GW of renewable energy, 1.5 GW of electrolyser capacity, and supporting infrastructure, producing 2 million tons of green ammonia annually for export. Expected to cut five million tons of CO₂ emissions each year—equivalent to removing one million cars from the road—the project will also expand Namibia’s installed energy capacity more than tenfold while driving local economic development under a 40-year concession plan.