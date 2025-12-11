Gaise Baba’s ‘No Turning Back II’ Emerges Nigeria’s Most-Viewed YouTube Music Video Of 2025

YouTube has announced that ‘No Turning Back II’ by gospel artiste Akinade Ibuoye, popularly known as Gaise Baba, featuring Lawrence Oyor, is officially Nigeria’s most-watched music video of 2025.
The worship anthem, released on May 16, dominated the Christian music space and went on to enjoy widespread mainstream acceptance.
Within six months, the video amassed over 41 million views, 397,000 likes, and more than 22,000 comments, making it the country’s biggest YouTube music release of the year.
View this post on Instagram
Reacting to the milestone in the comment section of YouTube’s announcement post on Instagram, Gaise Baba expressed gratitude to his collaborators and described the achievement as proof of the song’s spiritual and cultural resonance.
“Big shout-out to Pastor Lawrence Oyor and that warrior congregation of David Generation Church. See what the Lord has done with our simple obedience. Of a truth, we shift the culture,” he wrote.
Shallipopi’s ‘Laho’ secured the second position on the year-end chart, while Davido and Omah Lay’s collaborative video ‘With You’ came in third.
In the creators’ category, actress Omoni Oboli emerged as Nigeria’s Top Creator Channel for 2025.
She was followed by Ibrahim Yekini’s Itelediconstudio and filmmaker Uchenna Mbunabo’s ‘Uchenna Mbunabo TV’, which ranked second and third, respectively.
Most-Watched Music Videos of 2025
No Turning Back II — Gaise Baba ft Lawrence Oyor
Laho — Shallipopi
With You — Davido ft Omah Lay
99 — Olamide ft Seyi Vibez, Awake, Young Johnny
Why Love — Asake
Baby Is It A Crime — Rema
My Darling (Visualizer) — Chella
Kese — Wizkid
Laho II — Shallipopi ft Burna Boy
With You (Visualizer) — Davido ft Omah Lay
Top Creator Channels of 2025
Omoni Oboli TV
Itelediconstudio
Uchenna Mbunabo TV
Saira Movies
Maurice Sam TV
RuthKadiri247
APATATV+
Uche Montana TV
Sonia Uche TV
Brain Jotter