INEC Records 2.6m Registrations In CVR – Amupitan

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recorded 2,685,725 completed registrations during the first phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, which ended on December 10, 2025.

INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, disclosed the figures on Thursday at the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room National Stakeholders Forum on Elections in Abuja.

He explained that the total comprises 1,576,137 online registrations and 1,109,588 physical captures, with the highest turnout recorded in Osun, Kaduna, Plateau, Imo, Borno, and Lagos States.

Osun led with 208,357 registrations, followed by Kaduna (159,669), Plateau (152,650), Imo (145,561), Borno (123,835), and Lagos (123,484).

INEC Chairman Calls for Stronger Consensus to Secure Nigeria’s Democracy at Situation Room Stakeholders’ Forum Advertisement The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, has called for deeper national consensus, strengthened collaboration,… pic.twitter.com/RKnF9ZY3VN — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) December 11, 2025

See the statement from the Commission below: