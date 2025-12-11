Osimhen, Nigeria Eye AFCON Glory After Another World Cup Failure

Victor Osimhen-inspired Nigeria are hurting after another unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign, and the quickest route to recovery would be winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Since 1990, the Super Eagles have never until this year failed twice in a row to secure a place at the global showpiece.

After finishing runners-up to table toppers and automatic qualifiers South Africa in Group C, Nigeria were given a second chance as one of the best four second-placed nations.

But after walloping Gabon 4-1 in a play-offs semi-final in Morocco with star striker Osimhen scoring twice, they lost on penalties to the Democratic Republic of Congo and were eliminated.

“Our players are suffering, and we must find a cure. Instead of hurting, we must hurt our opponents,” Ivory Coast-born head coach Eric Chelle told reporters.

Turkey-based Osimhen said, “Nigerians keep telling us we are a golden generation. But we have now failed twice in succession to qualify for the World Cup.

“If we are that good, how come we keep failing? Now we have to return to Morocco and win the Cup of Nations.

“Our squad is packed with great Nigerians playing for some of the best clubs in Europe. The time has come to translate that greatness into trophies.”

Nigeria are in Group C with Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda, and as top seeds will enjoy the advantage of playing all their first round matches in northern city Fes.

The Super Eagles and the Carthage Eagles are ranked much higher than the east African nations, and their December 27 clash should decide who finishes first.

It will be the seventh meeting between two former champions in the premier African football competition. Nigeria have won three, lost one, and two were drawn.

“Tunisia have had an excellent year,” says Chelle, referring to a team that held record five-time world champions Brazil in a friendly in France last month.

‘Enormous pressure’

“Uganda are improving consistently under (Belgian coach) Paul Put and many of the Tanzanians play in one of the strongest domestic leagues in Africa.

“My squad and I are under enormous pressure because there are about 230 million Nigerians — which means 230 million national coaches.

“I have avoided social media for some time to dodge the noise and concentrate on working with my technical staff.”

Chelle took Mali to the 2024 AFCON. They conceded late in regular time and again late in extra time to finish unlucky 2-1 quarter-final losers to hosts and eventual champions Ivory Coast.

The 48-year-old tactician says one of his biggest challenges in Morocco will be picking his strike force from an array of top-class strikers.

Apart from Osimhen, he can call on 2024 African player of the year Ademola Lookman, Victor Boniface, Samuel Chukwueze, Tolu Arokodare, Moses Simon, Adams Akor and Chidera Ejuke.

Tunisia coach and former defender Samy Trabelsi calls Nigeria a “continental powerhouse with a vast pool of talent playing for top European clubs”.

But he is not dismissing the hopes of his own team, saying “anything is possible at an AFCON. If we set our minds to it, we can achieve a lot. My target is at least a semi-finals place.”

Tunisia had a poor AFCON qualifying campaign, losing at home to both Comoros and Gambia. They did much better to reach the 2026 World Cup, winning nine games, drawing the other, and keeping 10 clean sheets.

Uganda return to the African tournament afer missing the last two editions and Put has promised supporters a team that will “not back down when we play stronger opponents”.

Tanzania made a late change of coaches, replacing local Hemed Suleiman with Argentine Miguel Gamondi, who doubles as the tactician of local club Singida Black Stars.

Good form with French Ligue 1 outfit Le Havre led to a recall for captain and striker Mbwana Samatta as Taifa Stars seek a first AFCON victory after three winless campaigns.

