Bago Swears In Commissioners, Council Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, Board Members

Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, has sworn in 30 commissioners, 25 elected local government council chairmen and their vice chairmen, as well as board members of key state agencies.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Hauwa Wali Multi-Purpose Hall, Government House, Minna. The Chief Judge of Niger State, Justice Halima Abdulmalik, was represented by Justice Maimuna Abubakar of High Court 6, who administered the oath of office and allegiance.

Governor Bago said the appointees were carefully selected based on proven track records and capacity, expressing confidence that they would deliver quality service for a greater and more prosperous Niger State.

He urged them to reflect on past governance challenges and work collectively toward building a sustainable, inclusive, and progressive state.

“The New Niger Agenda requires dedication, discipline, and results-driven leadership. I expect all of you to give your best in the interest of our dear state,” the governor stated.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Usman, reminded the newly inaugurated officials of the enormous responsibilities before them.

He emphasized that their performance would significantly determine the success of the administration’s developmental vision.

Usman noted that a retreat had been organized to properly align the officials with the administration’s priority areas and to set clear expectations for their roles.

Among those sworn in were board members of the Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), the Secondary Education Board, and the Law Reform Commission.

Some of the newly sworn-in officials expressed appreciation to the governor for the opportunity to serve, pledging unwavering commitment to the realization of the New Niger Agenda.