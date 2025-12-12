EFCC Arraigns Ngige On ₦2.2bn Corruption Allegations

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, before Justice Mariam Hassan of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Gwarinpa.

He is arraigned on an eight-count charge.

Ngige, former Anambra State Governor, arrived at the premises of the court, alongside a team of EFCC officials, at about 8:10 am.

In the eight-count charge, marked: FCT/HC/CR/726/2025, the former minister was the sole defendant.

According to the charge dated October 31 and filed on December 9 by a team of lawyers, led by Sylvanus Tahir (SAN), Ngige was alleged to have committed the offences while serving as Minister of Labour under the ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

In count one, the defendant was alleged to have, between September 2015 and May 2023, while being the supervising Minister of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), used his position to confer an unfair advantage upon Cezimo Nigeria Limited, a company whose MD/CEO and alter ego, Ezebinwa Amarachukwu Charles, is his associate.

Ngige was said to have awarded seven contracts for consultancy, training, and supply by the NSITF to the said company to the tune of ₦366,470,920.68 (Three Hundred and Sixty Six Million, Four Hundred and Seventy Thousand, Nine Hundred and Twenty Naira and Sixty Eight Kobo).

In count two, the defendant was alleged to have, while being the supervising Minister of NSITF, used his position to confer an unfair advantage upon Zitacom Nigeria Limited, a company whose MD/CEO and alter ego, Ezebinwa Amarachukwu Charles, is his associate.

Ngige was alleged to have awarded eight contracts for supply, training, and consultancy, with NSITF, to the said company to the tune of ₦583,682,686.00 (Five Hundred and Eighty Three Million, Six Hundred and Eighty Two Thousand, Six Hundred and Eighty Six Naira) only.

Count three accused Ngige of using his position to confer an unfair advantage upon Jeff & Xris Limited, a company whose MD/CEO and alter ego, Nwosu Jideofor Chukwunwike, is his associate, by the award of eight contracts for consultancy, training and supplies with NSITF to the said company to the tune of ₦362,043,163.16 (Three Hundred and Sixty Two Million, Forty Three Thousand, One Hundred and Sixty Three Naira and Sixteen Kobo) only.

In count four, he was allegedly to have used his position to confer an unfair advantage upon Olde English Consolidated Limited, a company whose MD/CEO and alter ego, Uzoma Igbonwa, is his associate.

He was accused of awarding four contracts for consultancy, training, and construction by NSITF to the said company to the tune of ₦668,138,141.00 (Six Hundred and Sixty Eight Million, One Hundred and Thirty Eight Thousand, One Hundred and Forty One Naira) only.

In count five, the ex-minister was alleged to have used his position to confer unfair advantage upon Shale Atlantic Intercontinental Services Limited, a company whose MD/CEO and alter ego, Uzoma Igbonwa, is his associate.

Ngige was said to have awarded four contracts by NSITF to the said company for consultancy, training, and supply to the tune of ₦161,604,625.00 (One Hundred and Sixty One Million, Six Hundred and Four Thousand, Six Hundred and Twenty Five Naira) only.

The offences were contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

In count six, the defendant was alleged to have corruptly accepted a gift to the tune of ₦38, 650,000 (Thirty Eight Million, Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) only, through his “organisation called Senator (Dr) Chris Nwabueze Ngige Campaign Organisation from Cezimo Nigeria Limited (Zenith Bank Account Number 1011901119), a contractor with NSITF, while performing your official act as Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment.”

In count seven, Ngige was alleged to have, while being the minister between September 2015 and May 2023, corruptly accepted a gift, to the tune of ₦55,003,000 (Fifty Five Million, Three Thousand Naira) only.

The “gift” was received through his organisation called “Senator (Dr) Chris Ngige Scholarship Scheme from Zitacom Nigeria Limited (Zenith Bank Account Number 1017263219), a contractor of NSITF, while performing your official act as Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment.”

Also in count eight, the former minister was allegedly to have corruptly accepted a gift, to the tune of ₦26,130,000 (Twenty Six Million, One Hundred and Thirty Thousand Naira) only, through his organisation called Senator (Dr) Chris Ngige Scholarship Scheme.

The money was received from Jeff & Xris Limited (Zenith Bank Account Number 1011533930), a contractor with NSITF, while performing his official act as Minister of Labour and Employment.

The offences were contrary to Section 17(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, and punishable under Section 179(c) of the same Act.