Fit-Again Jesus Can Be Arsenal’s Number One Striker, Says Arteta

Mikel Arteta said Friday that Gabriel Jesus has the qualities to be Arsenal’s first-choice striker following the return of the Brazil international after 11 months on the sidelines.

The 28-year-old on Wednesday played his first minutes for the club since suffering a knee injury in January, coming on as a substitute in the Gunners’ 3-0 win against Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Jesus will have to compete with Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz, currently sidelined with a knee injury, to be the focal point of Arsenal’s attack.

Arsenal boss Arteta also has a host of other options in attacking positions including Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke and Leandro Trossard.

The Spanish manager, whose team host bottom side Wolves on Saturday, was asked at his pre-match press conference whether Jesus could push to be the club’s number one striker.

“Yes, a player of his quality, a player that has given us so much and he comes with the energy that he came with the other day,” he said.

“He’s certainly a player that has to be pushing and aiming for that, that’s for sure.”

Arteta was also asked if he would think about selling the former Manchester City star, given his wealth of attacking options, but quashed the idea.

“Gabriel has a lot to offer to the team and he’s proven that straight away in the first minute that he was available to play,” he said. “He’s put so much to be in this position again and now the focus is to be with us.”

The Arsenal boss insisted the “goals will come” for struggling Gyokeres, who has scored just once in the Premier League since mid-September.

Arteta said the team and the 27-year-old forward, who joined the club from Sporting Lisbon in July, had to adapt to each other.

“We have to put the player in the best possible condition to explode and fulfil his potential, and then there are certain things that within the role, in the manner that we play, have to be fulfilled, and that’s a combination of both,” he said.

He added: “It took him a while at the beginning because it’s a different league, different demands, he had no pre-season, and now he’s starting to get some momentum. The goals will come and we’re going to be very pleased with him.”

Arsenal are two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League ahead of the visit of Wolves, who have lost their past eight league games.

Arteta was non-committal on the potential return of several first-choice players for the game, including central defender William Saliba and midfielder Declan Rice.

He said both men would be assessed ahead of the match at the Emirates, adding there was also uncertainty over the fitness of Jurrien Timber and Trossard.

AFP