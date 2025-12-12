Friday News Recap: Maryam Sanda’s Sentence, Ex-Minister Ngige’s Trial, Coastal Highway, Tax ID For Banking +More

Welcome to Channels Brief, your window into the stories shaping today’s world. Whether you’re joining us from Nigeria, London, New York, Nairobi, or anywhere across the globe, this newsletter brings you punchy, reliable, and timely updates in a format made for the modern digital audience.

Maryam Sanda’s Sentence

Supreme Court Dimisses Sanda’s Appeal, Upholds Death Sentence

Nigeria’s Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of Maryam Sanda, convicted of killing her husband in 2017, dismissing her appeal in a 4–1 ruling.

The court criticised President Tinubu’s earlier attempt to grant her clemency while her appeal was pending, though she had already benefited from a presidential pardon reducing her sentence to 12 years on compassionate grounds.

The ruling has reignited debate over executive interference in judicial matters, with the Attorney General defending her earlier pardon on humanitarian grounds. The case, involving the daughter-in-law of a former PDP chairman, continues to stir strong emotions among Nigerians both at home and abroad.

Ex-Minister Remanded

Former Labour Minister Ngige Remanded On Corruption Charges

Former Labour Minister Chris Ngige has been remanded in Kuje prison on corruption charges, pending a bail hearing. He faces allegations of awarding inflated contracts and accepting gifts worth millions of naira while in office between 2015 and 2023.

The EFCC opposed his bail application, citing flight risk concerns, while his counsel argued for release on health grounds. The case has drawn wide attention, given Ngige’s prominence in government and the scale of the alleged fraud.

Tax Reform

Tax ID Required For Banking From 2026

From January 2026, Nigerian banks will require all taxable persons to present a Tax Identification Number (TIN) before opening or maintaining accounts. The measure, backed by the Nigerian Tax Administration Act, aims to unify tax systems and improve compliance.

Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy, Taiwo Oyedele, clarified that students and dependents will be exempt. The reform is part of Tinubu’s broader fiscal overhaul, designed to ease burdens on families while boosting transparency and investor confidence.

‘Traffic Relief’

FG Opens Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Section Temporarily

The Federal Government has temporarily opened Section 1 of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway, a 47km stretch from Ahmadu Bello Way to Eleko village. Minister of Works Dave Umahi said the move would ease traffic congestion in Lagos during the festive season.

The highway, spanning nine coastal states and projected to run 700km, is one of Nigeria’s most ambitious infrastructure projects. Despite controversy over cost and property demolitions, the government insists the project will transform transport and commerce across the southern corridor.

Dangote Scholarships

Dangote Unveils ₦100bn Education Fund for Vulnerable Nigerian Students

Africa’s richest industrialist, Aliko Dangote, has announced a ₦100 billion annual education fund to support vulnerable Nigerian students, beginning in 2026. The initiative, unveiled in Lagos, is expected to exceed ₦1 trillion within a decade and will benefit 1.3 million students across all 774 local government areas.

In its first year, 45,000 students will be supported, rising to 155,000 by the fourth year. The programme will provide scholarships for STEM undergraduates, vocational trainees, and secondary school girls, alongside a nationwide teacher development scheme.

Dangote described the initiative as a strategic investment in Nigeria’s future, emphasising that financial hardship, not ability, is the greatest barrier to education. A steering committee chaired by the Emir of Lafia will oversee implementation, with Dangote pledging 25 per cent of his wealth to ensure sustainability under the Dangote Group’s Vision 2030 strategy.

US Congressman Visits Benue

US Congressman Riley Moore To Brief Trump On Nigeria Security

US Congressman Riley Moore has pledged to brief President Trump after leading a delegation to Nigeria’s Benue State, investigating insecurity and alleged religious persecution. The group travelled in armoured vehicles, meeting victims, religious leaders, and security officials.

Moore described testimonies from displaced persons as “shocking”, criticising attacks on Christian communities and rejecting claims that the violence is purely economic. His report is expected to influence US policy towards Nigeria amid ongoing diplomatic tensions.

Pipeline Blast

NNPC Confirms, Probes Escravos–Lagos Pipeline Explosion

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has confirmed an explosion on its Escravos–Lagos pipeline near several Delta State communities in the Gbaramatu Kingdom. Initial checks revealed a pressure drop consistent with a loss of containment on the NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company pipeline, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

NNPC said its priority is safeguarding nearby communities and protecting the environment. Emergency response procedures have been activated, with the company working alongside authorities and local leaders to mitigate the impact. The oil giant stressed its commitment to safety and environmental standards, promising further updates once investigations are complete.

Bayelsa Mourns

Govt Declares Three Days Of Mourning

Bayelsa State Government has confirmed the sudden death of Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, aged 60, declaring three days of mourning in his honour. He collapsed in his office on 11 December and was later pronounced dead at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa. Governor Douye Diri described the loss as “profound shock” and ordered flags to fly at half-mast, extending condolences to Ewhrudjakpo’s family and community.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also expressed grief, calling him a principled politician of conviction and integrity. Ewhrudjakpo, who served as deputy governor since 2020, had previously been a senator and commissioner, overseeing major projects including Bayelsa International Airport. His death comes amid political tensions following Governor Diri’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Ewhrudjakpo remained in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

