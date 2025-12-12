Immigration Service Announces Temporary Disruptions On Passport Platform

The Nigeria Immigration Service has announced that its Passport Digital Platform will undergo routine system maintenance, resulting in temporary service disruptions for users.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service wishes to inform the general public that it is carrying out routine maintenance on its Passport Digital Platform to enhance system performance and overall user experience,” the statement by the NIS spokesman, Akinsola Akinlabi, read.

According to the NIS, the maintenance window will run from 12:00 a.m. on 12 December to 6:00 a.m. on 14 December 2025 (GMT).

“During this period, users will experience temporary service interruptions, slow response times, or limited access to selected NIS Passport Services,” the NIS statement, issued on Friday, read in part.

NIS called for patience, saying that the exercise is essential to maintaining a secure and efficient digital passport ecosystem.

It also asked users who require assistance during the maintenance period to contact its support team via email at [email protected] or through its official social media handles.

“Our technical teams are working around the clock to ensure full service restoration within the stated timeframe,” the post read.

This comes just days after the Service announced that the activation of temporary complaint-response channels on social media following the takedown of its support accounts.

The service said the new channels were created to ensure uninterrupted engagement with applicants experiencing difficulties with passport and visa processes.

According to the notice, affected applicants can now channel their complaints through the temporary X handles @InquireAtNaija, @nigimmigration, and @InquireAtNaija_, as well as via Instagram.