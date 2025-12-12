M23 Cements Control In DR Congo City After Claiming Takeover

M23 fighters asserted control over Uvira in eastern DR Congo on Friday, making locals sweep the streets after the city’s capture by the Rwanda-backed militia two days ago, residents told AFP.

Part of an offensive launched at the beginning of December in South Kivu province along the Burundian border, the armed group’s takeover follows its capture of the major cities of Goma and Bukavu in January and February.

The M23’s capture of Uvira — a city of several hundred thousand — allows it to control the land border with Burundi and cut Kinshasa off from military support from its neighbour.

On Friday, several pedestrians and motorbikes were seen across the city on the shores of Lake Tanganyika, according to local sources.

The day before, M23 fighters combed the streets to flush out remaining Congolese forces and allied militias — known as “Wazalendo” — after taking over key parts of the city.

“The new authorities told people not to leave their homes until they finish the sweep. There may still be some wazalendo in certain places,” one resident told AFP by telephone.

“It’s better than yesterday and the day before,” another resident said. “The shops on the main road remain shut, but small markets in some areas are already open,” he added.

Witnesses spoke to AFP anonymously for fear of reprisal from the anti-government armed group, accused by the UN and NGOs of serious abuses.

“The situation is relatively calm. We see M23 fighters going back and forth, but they haven’t bothered us so far,” said a resident of the city’s Kalombe neighbourhood.

He said locals were carrying out “salongo” — community work imposed by the M23 in areas under its control — sweeping streets and cleaning around homes.

“Last night, three young M23 soldiers came knocking at my gate,” one gas station employee said, adding he was “scared when I opened”.

He said they told him, “Why are you scared? You should go out for a walk.”

The only instructions given by the fighters, he said, were: “Don’t drink beer before 4:00 pm, and on Saturday, you must take part in salongo.”

AFP