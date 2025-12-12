VIDEO: Why Mobile Phone Users Experienced Drop Calls In Abuja — Communications Minister

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has explained the cause of the recent drop in calls in Abuja.

Tijani spoke on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He addressed complaints about poor networks and widespread call disruptions across the city.

The minister said a dispute between a major tower management company and its diesel supplier triggered the problem.

Tijani explained that the dispute escalated into a court matter involving both parties.

He said the supplier’s union later shut down several towers in Abuja during the disagreement.

“That’s what has been responsible for the drop in calls you’ve been seeing in Abuja,” the minister added.

