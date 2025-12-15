[VIDEO] Bello Turji Not In Hiding, Can Be Apprehended Within 24 Hours — Security Expert

Intelligence and Security Expert, Dr Yahuza Getso, has said bandit leader, Bello Turji, is not in hiding as popularly believed, saying he could be arrested within 24 hours if the government is serious.

Getso spoke on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Monday.

According to him, Turji remained unarrested despite providing intelligence on the whereabouts to the government at various times.

Getso’s revelation comes following a fresh allegation by Turji over the weekend.

Turji alleged to have maintained a relationship with the current Defense Minister, Bello Matawalle, and two former Northern governors.

He accused the former governors of fueling insecurity in the country, especially in the North.

He also alleged participating in a series of peace meetings with the Zamfara State government during the administration of a former governor of the state.

Reacting to the development, Dr Getso said, “This is beyond Bello Turji and the Minister of State for Defence, and others already mentioned. This is a question of national security, national integrity, and issues of compromise.

“First, I don’t think Turji affirmed a relationship with Matawalle with what he said. Although he said yes, there was a dialogue, which was facilitated by the person later appointed as SA.

“The question is: Where is the intelligence? Bello Turji, in the new video released on Saturday, clarified that the animal food was not given to him for free, but that he purchased it.

“Where is our intelligence? Who facilitated the discussion? Who are the accomplices? They have been found in the government during Matawalle, Tambuwal, Masari, Mallam Dauda Lawal, Dikko Rada, and others.

“A lot of allegations have been raised. What is really happening with our intelligence and investigation?

“What is happening with the judiciary and those who have been named as accomplices? There are compromises and saboteurs on the side of the judiciary.

“We have had apprehensions, but neither the judiciary nor security agencies has given us an update on those arrested and alleged in the matter.

“When we look at the Kwara State situation, I’m not surprised about those who have been named already.

“Do we really have a responsible government. If we did, they would have been able to fish out these people who have been implicated in this matter.

“I don’t believe that Bello Turji is the most wanted because he is not in any hideout.

“Times without number, I have provided information that would have aided in capturing Bello Turji long ago, but they have never been serious about it.”

In a viral video circulating on social media, the bandit leader said his activities were not for personal gain.

His video was in response to allegations by Musa Kamarawa, a former peace mediator appointed by the Sokoto and Zamfara state governments to facilitate dialogue with armed groups in the North-West.

Kamarawa had alleged that Turji received N30m during several meetings with the former governor of Zamfara State, Matawalle—now Minister of State for Defence—at the Government House in Gusau.

He accused Kamarawa of betraying the trust established during negotiations and giving what he described as “false and mischievous testimony.” “We agreed on peace when the Zamfara State government appointed you,” Turji said. “But what you are saying now is full of lies and deceit. I did not even receive N3m.”

According to the viral video, Turji further blamed former political leaders for fuelling insecurity long before Matawalle’s administration, specifically naming former Sokoto State governor Attahiru Bafarawa and former Zamfara State governor Senator Ahmed Yerima, calling for their arrest and investigation.

Although he did not comment on any recent negotiations with the Federal Government, Turji framed his remarks as a personal defence, saying he was speaking “before Allah alone.”