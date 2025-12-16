Niger Gov Bago Sacks All Special Advisers

Governor of Niger State, Umaru Bago, has relieved all his special advisers of their appointments.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Bologi Ibrahim, said the decision is part of efforts to restructure governance and enhance service delivery in the state.

The development was announced during the governor’s maiden State Executive Council meeting with newly sworn-in commissioners on Tuesday.

The meeting was held at the Council Chamber of the Government House in Minna.

According to Governor Bago, the move is intended to allow the administration to rejig and reposition the advisers’ portfolios to improve effectiveness and efficiency in line with his “New Niger” development agenda.

The governor expressed appreciation to the affected Special Advisers for their sacrifices, dedication, and contributions to the achievements recorded so far by his administration.

Bago also wished them well in their future endeavours.