Gov Okpebholo Presents ₦939.85bn 2026 Budget To Edo Assembly

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Tuesday presented a ₦939.85 billion 2026 Appropriation Bill, christened the “Budget of Hope and Growth,” to the Edo State House of Assembly at a plenary session.

According to a statement released by Governor Okpebholo’s Chief Press Secretary, Ebojele Akhere Patrick, on Tuesday, the plenary session was presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku.

Presenting the budget estimates, Governor Okpebholo commended the Speaker and members of the Assembly for their cooperation and support, which he said ensured the successful implementation of the 2025 Budget and translated into tangible benefits for the people of Edo State.

According to the governor, the 2025 Budget recorded strong performance in both capital and recurrent expenditure, while Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) improved significantly due to the blocking of leakages and the strengthening of revenue collection systems.

He noted that the achievements of his first year in office informed the priorities of the 2026 fiscal plan.

On security, Okpebholo said his administration was determined to ensure that Edo State is no longer a safe haven for criminals.

He recalled that cult killings, kidnapping, robbery and cybercrime were rampant before his assumption of office, with over 300 cult-related killings recorded in 2024 alone.

To address the situation, the government passed a stronger anti-cultism law, supplied 80 Hilux patrol vans and 400 motorcycles to security agencies, and recruited, trained and absorbed 2,500 officers into the Edo State Security Corps, measures he said have drastically reduced insecurity across the state.

In the health sector, the governor said his administration is rebuilding a collapsed system from the ground up, with the construction of new Primary Health Centres across the state, the provision of diagnostic equipment, and the ongoing construction of a 150-bed Specialist Hospital in Edo Central.

On infrastructure, the governor disclosed that his administration awarded 28 new road projects totaling 255 kilometres, including the construction of two flyovers in Benin City at Ramat Park and Sapele Road by Adesuwa Junction, the first in the history of Edo State.

He added that several community roads are also under construction to improve connectivity across the state.

He said agriculture has received a major boost, with the sector’s budget expanded from ₦6.9 billion to ₦57 billion, following encouragement from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, over 400 hectares of farmland have been cultivated and harvesting has commenced across multiple farm clusters as part of efforts to combat food insecurity.

In the education sector, Okpebholo said his administration recruited 5,000 permanent teachers and upgraded 63 schools to modern standards, with more upgrades ongoing.

He also announced a significant increase in monthly subventions to tertiary institutions, raising Ambrose Alli University’s allocation from ₦41 million to ₦500 million, and Edo State University, Iyamoh, from ₦25 million to ₦250 million.

On economic growth and job creation, the governor said the administration inherited both foreign and local debts but has begun the gradual process of reducing the debt burden. He disclosed that over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created, alongside the launch of a ₦1 billion interest-free loan scheme for market women and traders.

Speaking on governance and institutional reforms, Okpebholo said public trust has been restored through the swearing-in of three judges who were previously sidelined, the re-establishment of customary courts, and the strengthening of traditional institutions to foster cooperation across all levels of government.

He explained that the ₦939.85 billion 2026 budget comprises ₦637 billion (68 per cent) for capital expenditure and ₦302 billion (32 per cent) for recurrent expenditure, reflecting the administration’s commitment to visible and people-centered development.

The governor said the budget will be funded through projected Internally Generated Revenue of ₦160 billion, FAAC allocations of ₦480 billion, capital receipts and grants of ₦153 billion, Public-Private Partnerships valued at ₦146 billion, and other revenue windows available to the state.

Sectoral allocations show that the economic sector received the largest share of ₦614.2 billion, while the social sector was allocated ₦148.9 billion, the administration sector ₦157.7 billion, and the justice sector ₦19 billion.

Additional provisions were also made for regional development and support to local government councils.

The governor said the 2026 Budget of Hope and Growth is anchored on the administration’s SHINE Agenda (Security, Health, Infrastructure, Natural Resources/Agriculture, and Education) and is designed to build a prosperous, united Edo State where every citizen feels the impact of governance.

The plenary session was attended by several dignitaries, including the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa; the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, Esq.; two former Deputy Governors; a former Secretary to the State Government; members of the State Executive Council; traditional rulers; civil society representatives; and members of the press, among others.

Governor Okpebholo expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for reforms that have boosted revenue flows to states and thanked the leadership and members of the Edo State House of Assembly, traditional rulers, religious leaders, political appointees and civil servants for their support.

He, thereafter, formally presented the 2026 Edo State Appropriation Bill of ₦939.85 billion to the House for consideration approval.