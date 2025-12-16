ICPC Receives Dangote’s Petition Against NMDPRA CEO Ahmed, Promises Probe

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it will probe Aliko Dangote’s allegation against the Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Ahmed Farouk.

Dangote, the Chairman of the Dangote Group, on Tuesday submitted a petition to the commission, accusing Ahmed of corruption and financial impropriety.

Hours after the industrialist’s move, the ICPC acknowledged the receipt of the petition and promised to investigate the matter.

“The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) writes to confirm that it received a formal petition today Tuesday 16th December, 2025 from Alhaji Aliko Dangote through his lawyer,” the agency’s spokesman, John Odey, wrote in a statement on the commission’s social media platforms.

“The petition is against the CEO of the NMDPRA, Alhaji Farouk Ahmed. The ICPC wishes to state that the petition will be duly investigated.”

In the petition submitted to ICPC, the Kano-born businessman, through his lawyer, Ogwu Onoja (SAN), alleged that the NMDPRA boss spent, without evidence of lawful means, of income amounting to over $7 million for the education of his four children in schools in Switzerland for a period of six years upfront.

He alleged that Ahmed used the NMDPRA to embezzle and divert public funds for selfish gains and pursuit of private interest to the detriment of the Nigerians.

“It is without doubt that the above facts in relation to abuse of office, breach of Code of Conduct for public officers, Corrupt enrichment, embezzlement are gross Act of corrupt practices for which your Commission (ICPC) is statutorily empowered under section 19, of the ICPC Act to investigate and prosecute,” part of Dangote’s petition read.

“Upon a successful prosecution of such a person, under section 19, of the ICPC Act, the person is liable to imprisonment for five years without an option of fine.

“We make bold to state that the ICPC is strategically positioned along the sister agencies to prosecute financial crimes and other corruption related offences, and upon establishing a prima facie case, the Courts do not hesitate to punish offenders.

“In view of the above, we call on the Commission under your leadership to investigate the complaint of abuse of office and corruption against Engr Farouk Ahmed and to accordingly, prosecute him if found wanting.

“We have no reservation that being a matter that is in the public domain, the Commission will not close its eyes to it but act decisively to ensure that justice is done and the good image of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is protected.”

The House of Representatives, has, however, summoned both parties, asking them to stop public comments over the matter.

According to the lawmakers, the feud may negate the strides recorded in the downstream sector.

Since Dangote’s allegations, neither the NMDPRA nor its CEO has commented on the matter.