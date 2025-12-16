Scheffler Wins Fourth Straight PGA Tour Player Of The Year

World number one Scottie Scheffler has been voted PGA Tour Player of the Year for a fourth straight season after a campaign that included two major wins, the tour announced on Monday.
Scheffler, who won six titles in 2025, is just the second player, after Tiger Woods, to receive the accolade in four or more consecutive seasons.
“Scottie’s consistent level of success has been nothing short of spectacular as he continues to chase history on the PGA Tour, and we’re excited to see what he will deliver in 2026,” said tour chief executive Brian Rolapp.
Scheffler, 29, won his third major with a five-shot victory at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in May.
He added a fourth at the British Open at Royal Portrush in July.
South Africa’s Aldrich Potgieter was named the PGA Tour’s Rookie of the Year.
The 21-year-old Potgieter was one of five rookies to win on the tour in 2025 and the only one to reach the FedExCup Playoffs.
