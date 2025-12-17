Ahmed Musa Retires From International Football

Ahmed Musa has brought an end to his international career with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, following an illustrious period that included winning the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Musa, a former Leicester City forward, announced his retirement on Wednesday, describing his stint with the Super Eagles as a thing of “pride”.

“Dear Nigerians, Dear Super Eagles family, After a lot of thought, I have decided to retire from international football, bringing to an end almost 15 years with the Super Eagles. From the very first call-up, wearing the green and white meant everything to me,” the winger, who is fondly known as the “Governor,” wrote in a post announcing his retirement from the national team.

Musa thanked fans, coaches, and teammates for their support during his time with the Super Eagles.

“Football gave me a career, but Nigeria gave me meaning. To my teammates over the years, the coaches, backroom staff, and administrators, thank you for believing in me,” he wrote.

“To the fans at home and abroad, in stadiums and in front of their TVs, your support meant more to me than you know. As I step away from international football, I do so with peace and gratitude.

“I know I gave my best. I know the Super Eagles will continue to move forward. And I know that this bond will never be broken. Once an Eagle, always an Eagle.”

I wore this badge with pride for 15 years.

From a 17-year-old boy answering every call to becoming the most capped Super Eagle with 111 appearances.

AFCON champion

Nigeria’s highest World Cup goalscorer ⚽️

Captain. Servant. Believer. Advertisement I gave everything.

The Kano Pillar manager is Nigeria’s highest scorer at the World Cup, with four goals, including a brace against Argentina in Brazil 2014. He replicated the feat four years later when the Super Eagles dispatched European side Iceland 2-0 in Russia.

Musa, 33, began his career with Kano Pillars before moving to Europe, where he featured prominently for clubs like CSKA Moscow in Russia, VV Venlo of the Netherlands, and Turkish teams Karagümrük and Sivasspor.

He also played for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, helping them clinch the title.

The AFCON winner returned to Nigeria in September 2024 as a player and was later appointed as the club’s general manager.

His retirement came weeks after defender William Troost-Ekong bowed out from the Super Eagles.

Musa, until Wednesday’s announcement, was last called up to the national team in the 2023 AFCON but did not play a single minute as the Super Eagles reached the final of the competition hosted by eventual winners Cote d’Ivoire.