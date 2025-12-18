Bosun Tijani To Host Basketball Tournament In Ogun

The Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, in collaboration with the Ogun State Government, has announced plans to host the Bosun Tijani Foundation Festive Basketball Tournament, a three-day youth sports and development event

According to a press statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta, the event is scheduled to hold from December 19–21, 2025, at the Alake Sports Complex, Ijeja, Abeokuta.

The programme is designed to mark the end-of-year holiday season, as it brings the spirit of celebration, community, and togetherness onto the basketball court, while showcasing young talents from Ogun State and beyond.

READ ALSO: Wembanyama Blocking Knicks Path In NBA Cup Final

“The tournament reflects a broader commitment to youth development beyond traditional pathways. With the theme ‘Tech Meets Basketball,’ the initiative combines competitive sport with creativity, technology, and community engagement, creating a joyful and inclusive platform where young people can express themselves, connect, and celebrate the close of the year,” the statement reads

“The importance of creating spaces that allow young people to celebrate, belong, and grow. The end-of-year season is a time for reflection, joy, and togetherness, and we want to bring that spirit to the basketball court.

“When young people are given the opportunity to express themselves — through sports, creativity, or technology — we unlock confidence, character, and possibility. This tournament is about celebrating talent, community, and the promise of a brighter future,” he said.

The tournament will feature competitive matches among youth teams, alongside a vibrant fan village, cultural and entertainment activities, tech showcase zones, and stakeholder engagements involving government, private sector actors, and youth-focused organisations, all designed to create a festive and memorable experience for participants and spectators alike.

The Foundation’s Festive Basketball Tournament is expected to attract young people, families, sports enthusiasts, and community leaders, reinforcing Ogun State’s growing reputation as a hub for youth-focused innovation, culture, and sports development, while closing the year on a note of unity, celebration, and hope.