Friday Recap: Tinubu’s ₦58.18trn Budget Proposal, New NMDPRA CEO Confirmed, UAE Flight Disruptions +More

Welcome to Channels Brief, your window into the stories shaping today’s world. Whether you’re joining us from Nigeria, London, New York, Nairobi, or anywhere across the globe, this newsletter brings you punchy, reliable, and timely updates in a format made for the modern digital audience.

Here are the top stories curated for you today:

Tinubu Unveils Budget Proposal

President Presents Defence Focused ₦58.18trn Budget For 2026

President Bola Tinubu has unveiled a ₦58.18 trillion budget for 2026, prioritising defence, infrastructure, education, and health. Defence and security receive ₦5.41 trillion, while infrastructure and education are allocated ₦3.56 trillion and ₦3.52 trillion, respectively.

The budget, themed “Budget of Consolidation, Renewed Resilience and Shared Prosperity,” is anchored on a crude oil benchmark of $64.85 per barrel and an exchange rate of ₦1,400 to the US dollar.

Tinubu emphasised tackling insecurity through modernised armed forces and intelligence-led policing, while pledging investment in food security and mechanised agriculture. Despite economic challenges following fuel subsidy removal and naira floatation, he assured Nigerians of stabilised indicators and better days ahead, promising reforms to ease burdens and unlock private capital for growth.

Budget Revised

FEC Raises Proposal To ₦58.47trn

The Federal Executive Council has approved an upward revision of the 2026 budget from ₦54.5 trillion to ₦58.47 trillion. Chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the emergency meeting marked his first time presiding over the council.

Budget Director-General Tanimu Yakubu explained that the increase reflects a six per cent rise over the 2025 estimate, including spending on government-owned enterprises and donor-funded projects.

Yakubu noted that the revised budget balances macroeconomic stability with development goals, with non-oil revenues now accounting for two-thirds of receipts. Capital expenditure was slightly reduced to prioritise ongoing projects, while debt servicing, wages, and pensions drive overall growth. The exchange rate was revised downward to ₦1,400 to the dollar, reflecting conservative fiscal planning.

Eyesan Replaces Ahmed

Senate Confirms New NMDPRA, NUPRC Chiefs

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan and Saidu Mohammed as CEOs of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). Their appointments follow the resignation of former NMDPRA chief Farouk Ahmed, who stepped down amid corruption allegations by Dangote Group Chairman Aliko Dangote.

President Tinubu nominated the new executives, describing them as seasoned professionals in the oil and gas sector. The Senate’s confirmation aims to restore credibility and stability in Nigeria’s petroleum regulatory institutions, which have been rocked by recent controversies and allegations of financial impropriety.

Kidney Scandal

Ekiti Govt Dismisses Surgeon For Unlawful Removal Of Patient’s Organ

The Ekiti State Government has dismissed a surgeon at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) for unlawfully removing a patient’s kidney without consent. A panel investigation into the case of Joshua Afolayan led to the decision, with all members of the surgical team suspended for one month pending further review.

The government pledged to cover the full cost of a new kidney transplant and post-operative care for Afolayan. It also announced plans to reorganise hospital departments to improve clinical governance and patient safety, reaffirming its commitment to ethical healthcare standards and accountability amid public outrage.

PDP Crisis

INEC Meets Warring Factions

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is mediating a leadership crisis within Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan met with rival factions led by Tanimu Turaki and Samuel Anyanwu to address conflicting claims to party leadership ahead of elections in the FCT, Osun, and Ekiti.

The PDP has been plagued by internal strife, with clashes at its Abuja secretariat and appeals for international intervention. Expulsions and counter-expulsions have deepened divisions, raising concerns over the party’s stability. INEC’s intervention seeks to restore order and ensure credible electoral processes.

UAE Flight Disruptions

Flights Cancelled, Roads Flooded As Arab Nation Faces Torrential Rainstorm

The United Arab Emirates experienced its heaviest rainfall in months, causing widespread flooding and flight cancellations. Dubai’s Emirates airline cancelled 13 flights, while Sharjah’s main roads were submerged, disrupting daily life. Authorities deployed water-pumping trucks to clear blocked roads, and residents were advised to stay indoors.

The storm evoked memories of the record-breaking April 2024 floods, which paralysed the region. Experts attribute the increasing frequency of such storms to climate change, with fossil fuel emissions likely exacerbating extreme weather events across the Gulf.

Top Videos

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stay tuned—your next edition of Channels Brief arrives soon. Don’t miss it!

Don’t forget to get more news updates on www.channelstv.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/2Hb8hjx and watch us on DSTV:420 | Sky UK: 518 | Live Stream: www.channelstv.com/live