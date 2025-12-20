2026 Budget Presentation: Peter Obi Accuses FG Of ‘Forged Laws’

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has accused the Federal Government of allegedly overseeing the fabrication of laws following the 2026 national budget presentation.

In a statement titled “Migrating from Padded Budgets to Forged Laws,” posted on his X handle on Saturday, Obi warned that the move endangers constitutional governance and erodes public trust.

President Bola Tinubu on Friday presented the 2026 budget proposal before a joint session of the National Assembly.

The President pegged the capital expenditure at ₦26.08 trillion and put the crude oil benchmark at US$64.85 per barrel.

He said the expected total revenue is ₦34.33 trillion; ₦15.52 trillion for debt servicing. The budget deficit is ₦23.85 trillion, representing 4.28% of GDP.

The proposal was anchored on a crude oil production of 1.84 million barrels per day, and an exchange rate of ₦1,400 to the US Dollar for the 2026 fiscal year.

However, Obi alleged that there were discrepancies between documents passed by the National Assembly and those eventually published and enforced by the executive.

“Our national shame continues to unfold, evident in the decisions made by our leaders, even at the highest levels of government.

“This shame is highlighted by a deeply troubling—and frankly unacceptable—issue: the documented discrepancies between what the legislature passed and what was ultimately published as law by the executive.

“This is not merely an administrative oversight; it is a serious matter that strikes at the core of constitutional governance and reveals the extent of our institutional decay.

“We have transitioned from a Nigeria where budgets are padded to one where laws are forged—changes that impact taxpayers’ rights and, most importantly, access to justice.

“Even more alarming is the introduction of new enforcement and coercive powers that the House of Representatives never approved.

“These include an outrageous requirement for a mandatory 20% deposit before appeals can be heard in court, asset sales without judicial oversight, and the granting of arrest powers to tax authorities.

“Perhaps most disturbing is the silence of the Presidency on a matter involving allegations of forgery, institutional sabotage, and abuse of process. Who made these alterations? All of this must be made public.

“Nigerians need to understand what was signed, what was passed, and what was formally recorded. We cannot continue to ask citizens to pay more taxes while trust in governance collapses.

“We need leadership that follows due process, embraces transparency and accountability, and respects the rule of law. No nation can thrive where laws are forged, and silence replaces leadership”, Obi wrote.