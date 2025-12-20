VIDEO: President Tinubu Arrives In Lagos For End-Of-Year Festivities

President Bola Tinubu is in Lagos for the Yuletide.

The former Lagos State governor arrived at the Murtala Mohammed Airport on Saturday evening after a tour of Bauchi and Borno states.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and other government officials welcomed Tinubu upon his arrival in the coastal state.

A dance troupe was also on the ground to usher the president into Lagos, where he will stay for the end-of-year festivities.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said his principal will engage in some social activities, including the Eyo Festival, during his stay in the commercial city.

He will also receive dignitaries across the country who will pay homage to him this Yuletide.

Watch President Tinubu’s arrival in Lagos for the Yuletide below: