All Schoolchildren Abducted From Niger State Catholic School Released — Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Sunday, said that all the abducted pupils of the St. Mary’s Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, Niger State, “numbering 230, have been freed”.

Idris described the release as a moment of triumph and relief for Nigeria and “a fitting end to the year”.

“The rescue of the remaining 130 children and staff from St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, Niger State, marks a fitting end to the year.

“As it is, the Federal Government can confirm that all the abducted pupils of the Catholic School, Papiri, numbering 230, have been freed. Not a single pupil is left in captivity,” he said in a statement he signed.

The minister stated that the just-released 130 pupils were being handed over to the Niger State Government, after which they would be reunited with their families.

“This courageous effort by our security forces reaffirms our nation’s resolve to protect its people.

The Federal Government empathises with the parents and guardians of the pupils for the agony the abduction has caused them, wishes them a pleasant family reunion, a good healing process, compliments of the season and a Merry Christmas,” the minister added.