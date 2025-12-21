Nigeria, US Sign $5.1bn MoU On Bilateral Health Cooperation

The Federal Government has signed a five-year, $5.1 billion bilateral health cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the United States to advance the America First Global Health Strategy.

The partnership is aimed at supporting resilient, self-reliant, and durable health systems while promoting accountability and shared responsibility.

READ ALSO: Strikes: No Major Health Sector Disruptions In Two Years, Says FG

The US Mission Nigeria said the MOU was negotiated in connection with reforms undertaken by Nigeria “to prioritise the protection of Christian populations from extremist violence”.

“Under the five-year MOU, the United States intends to commit nearly $2.1 billion in health assistance, with nearly $3.0 billion in new domestic health expenditures by the Government of Nigeria over the same five-year period.

“This represents the largest co-investment any country has made to date under the America First Global Health Strategy and underscores Nigeria’s commitment to greater national ownership of its health system,” the US Mission Nigeria said on its website on Sunday.

Health Surveillance

It further explained that under the MOU, the US would continue to support surveillance and outbreak response, laboratory systems, health commodities, frontline healthcare workers, and data systems.

“Nigeria faces significant health challenges, including one of the highest maternal and child mortality rates globally and approximately 30 per cent of the global malaria burden.

“US assistance under the MOU will expand access to affordable, preventive, and curative services for HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), malaria, polio, and maternal and child health, strengthening health outcomes across Nigeria.

“The MOU places a strong emphasis on Christian faith-based healthcare providers, recognising their indispensable role in delivering care to communities in need. Nigeria’s more than 900 faith-based clinics and hospitals serve more than 30 per cent of the country’s 230 million people, often in areas where healthcare facilities are limited or absent,” it added.

Access To Health Services

It also noted that the MOU provides approximately $200 million in dedicated support to strengthen and support the Christian facilities, enhance workforce capacity, and expand access to integrated HIV, TB, malaria, and maternal and child health services.

“Investments in Christian faith-based health institutions are uniquely positioned to complement public-sector facilities and reinforce Nigeria’s overall health infrastructure.

” As with all U.S. foreign assistance, the President and Secretary of State retain the right to pause or terminate programs that do not align with US national interests, and the United States expects Nigeria to continue making measurable progress in combating religiously motivated violence against Christian communities.

“This five-year MOU is the latest of several health cooperation MOUs signed in Africa this month. The United States will continue to sign multi-year Bilateral Agreements on Global Health Cooperation with countries receiving U.S. health assistance to advance the America First Global Health Strategy,” the statement added.