Osimhen, Iwobi, Nwabali Start For Nigeria Vs Tanzania [FULL LINE UP]

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has named hitman Victor Osimhen, Stanley Nwabali, and midfielder Alex Iwobi in Nigeria’s lineup against Tanzania in a Group C clash at the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nwabali was in doubt ahead of the tournament after struggling with injuries, but the Chippa United man has recovered in good time for the game. Osimhen, Nigeria’s topman, will spearhead the team’s attack.

The Galatasaray man will be supported in the attack by Akor Adams, while Samuel Chukwueze and Ademola Lookman are on both flanks for the Super Eagles.

In defence, Calvin Bassey will pair with Semi Ajayi. Zaidu Sanusi and Bright Osayi-Samuel are in the left and right full-back positions, respectively.

Fulham’s Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi will be pulling strings in midfield. The game will begin by 6:30 pm (Nigeria/WAT) on Tuesday, 23 December, 2025.

Nigeria’s Starting XI vs Tanzania: Stanley Nwabali, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Zaidu Sanusi; Wilfred Ndidi (C), Alex Iwobi; Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Akor Adams, Victor Osimhen.