Preview: Nigeria Begin Campaign For Fourth AFCON Title Against Tanzania

The Super Eagles will kick off their campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Tanzania on Tuesday, aiming to build on their silver-medal finish at the last edition of the competition.

Nigeria are in Group C alongside the Taifa Stars, Uganda’s Cranes, and the Eagles of Tunisia, but will start their game with Tanzania.

After the heartbreak of missing out on the 2026 World Cup, the Super Eagles are on a redemptive mission at the AFCON.

The game in Fez, Morocco, will be the second time both countries have met in the continental showpiece, 45 years after they clashed in the AFCON. In 1980, when Nigeria hosted, the Super Eagles beat their rivals 3-1 at the National Stadium in Lagos en route to winning the competition.

With top stars plying their trade across some of the best leagues in Europe, the likes of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Calvin Bassey, Chudera Ejuke, and a host of other talent, the Super Eagles carry the weight of a nation yearning for continental glory in the Maghreb.

Nigeria Vs Tanzania: A Head-To-Head Guide Ahead Of AFCON Showdown

The Super Eagles have the upper hand against the East Africans, having won four times in seven meetings against them. Nigeria defeated Tanzania last during the qualifying race for the 2017 edition of the AFCON. Both sides had played a draw in Dar es Salaam before a Super Eagles win in Uyo in 2016.

Team News: Super Eagles vs Taifa Stars

Barring Benjamin Fredricks and Aina Ola, who are absent due to injuries, and William Troost-Ekong, recently retired from international football, the Super Eagles have a full complement of players to bank on for the job at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.

Samuel Chukwueze’s strong form coming into the tournament alongside the reliable Osimhen further shows Nigeria’s depth in attack.

Tanzania, on the other hand, have no injury worries ahead of the game and will be relying on the experience of Simon Msuva and Mbwana Samatta to power them to victory against Nigeria.

Nigeria vs Tanzania: What the Coaches Said

In his press conference on Monday, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle told reporters that the West Africans are eyeing a strong start to the competition.

The Franco-Malian described the match as a “big game,” expressing the desire to “win”.

“Ever since I took this job, I am only focused on this game, my players and my officials. After the AFCON, I will definitely have a meeting with the FA, but now I am only focused on the tournament,” Chelle said. “This is the most important game right now.”

His counterpart from Tanzania, Miguel Gamondi, says his side wants to make history against Nigeria and is dreaming of beating the Super Eagles.

“I’m very realistic about the possibilities. Maybe Nigeria have 99 per cent, but you never know,” the Argentine said.

“I am confident we can do something. If we do what we need to do and are able to win, beating Nigeria would feel like winning the AFCON for us, especially at the start of the tournament.”

Match Details for Nigeria vs Tanzania AFCON Fixture

Tournament: Africa Cup of Nations 2025 Group C clash

Venue: Complexe Sportif de Fès, Morocco

Date: Tuesday, 23 December.

Kickoff time (Nigeria/WAT): 6:30 pm

Nigeria vs Tanzania: Super Eagles Aim for a Starting Win

Having had an impressive start to the AFCON in most editions, the Super Eagles will fancy their chances of picking up all three points at hand against Tanzania. However, the Taifa Stars will want to pull off a shock against the African giants.