Pope Leo Urges Russia, Ukraine Dialogue In Christmas Blessing

Pope Leo XIV on Thursday urged Russia and Ukraine to find the “courage” to hold direct talks and spoke of the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza in his first Christmas message.

The US pope, who was elected by fellow cardinals in May after the death of his predecessor pope Francis, also condemned the “senselessness” of war and the “rubble and open wounds” it leaves behind.

Speaking to a crowd of some 26,000 people in St Peter’s Square, the pope called for “solidarity with and acceptance of those in need” in Europe — a possible reference to growing anti-immigration sentiment on the continent.

“Let us pray in a particular way for the tormented people of Ukraine,” he said.

“May the parties involved, with the support and commitment of the international community, find the courage to engage in sincere, direct and respectful dialogue,” he added.

Russian and Ukrainian officials have spoken separately in recent weeks to US negotiators about proposals to end the war started by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Tens of thousands have been killed, eastern Ukraine decimated and millions forced to flee their homes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week outlined key points of a plan to end the conflict after US talks.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin has so far shown no willingness to compromise, doubling down on his hardline demands.

READ ALSO: Leo XIV Celebrates First Christmas As Pope

‘Return of life’

In his first Christmas homily as pontiff, Leo addressed the dismal conditions in Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people are still living in temporary shelters in wintry conditions weeks after a fragile ceasefire took hold.

“How… can we not think of the tents in Gaza, exposed for weeks to rain, wind and cold,” the pope said, adding that the territory’s inhabitants “have nothing left and have lost everything.”

The UN has said that an estimated 1.3 million people currently need shelter assistance in Gaza and has warned of the increasing risk of hypothermia as temperatures dip.

“The war, in all its forms, has been harsh on everyone living on this land,” Elias al-Jalda, a Palestinian Christian from Gaza, told AFP after attending a Christmas mass at Gaza’s only Roman Catholic Church late on Wednesday.

“We hope this year will mark the beginning of a new phase — one defined by a complete end to the war and the return of life to Gaza,” said Jalda, one of dozens attending the mass.

Joy in Bethlehem

In Bethlehem, the Christian community celebrated its first festive Christmas in more than two years as the occupied West Bank city emerges from the shadow of the war in Gaza.

Hundreds of worshippers gathered for mass on Wednesday night at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, the biblical birthplace of Jesus Christ.

Hundreds also took part in the parade down Bethlehem’s narrow Star Street on Wednesday, while a dense crowd massed in the square.

“Today is full of joy because we haven’t been able to celebrate because of the war,” said Milagros Anstas, 17.

Men dressed as Santa Claus sold toffee apples and toys as families took photographs in front of a nativity scene framed by a giant star.

As darkness fell, multi-coloured lights shone over Manger Square and a towering Christmas tree glittered next to the Church of the Nativity.

Hope in Syria

In Syria, Christmas lights illuminated Damascus’s Old City despite the Christian community’s fears of violence after a deadly attack in June.

Around the district, home to several important churches, red baubles hung from trees, shopkeepers put up Christmas decorations and street vendors peddled warm chestnuts.

“Syria deserves joy and for us to be happy, and to hope for a new future,” said student Loris Aasaf, 20.

In the United States, President Donald Trump issued a starkly different message to those of religious leaders.

He wished a Merry Christmas “to everyone, including the radical left-wing scum”, referring to Democrats.

Severe weather disrupted the holiday season in California where authorities, fearing flooding, have declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles and ordered evacuations.

In Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had a sombre message after the deadly attack during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach on December 14.

“After the terror inflicted on Jewish Australia celebrating Hanukkah and Bondi Beach, we feel the weight of sorrow in our hearts,” he said.

AFP