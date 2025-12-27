Osimhen Leads Attack As Super Eagles Lineup For Tunisia Clash

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has unveiled the starting lineup for Nigeria’s crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash against Tunisia.

Leading the charge is striker Victor Osimhen, underscoring his pivotal role in Nigeria’s pursuit of the continental title.

Chelle has put together a balanced squad, blending seasoned internationals with promising young talents, designed to control the midfield while exploiting weaknesses in Tunisia’s defense.

The match is set to be a fiercely contested encounter, with a win potentially securing Nigeria’s place in the round of 16 and keeping their AFCON campaign on track.

