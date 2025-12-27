Osimhen Leads Attack As Super Eagles Lineup For Tunisia Clash

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has unveiled the starting lineup for Nigeria’s crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash against Tunisia.
Leading the charge is striker Victor Osimhen, underscoring his pivotal role in Nigeria’s pursuit of the continental title.
Chelle has put together a balanced squad, blending seasoned internationals with promising young talents, designed to control the midfield while exploiting weaknesses in Tunisia’s defense.
The match is set to be a fiercely contested encounter, with a win potentially securing Nigeria’s place in the round of 16 and keeping their AFCON campaign on track.
See full list below:
Eric Chelle makes two changes from the win over Tanzania.
Bruno Onyemaechi and Frank Onyeka start
Alex Iwobi pulls the strings in midfield
Victor Osimhen partners Akor Adams up front#NGATUN #Naija4TheWin #AFCON2025 pic.twitter.com/lzkakME3Ou
— Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) December 27, 2025