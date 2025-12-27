Trump Urges Release Of Any Epstein Files Naming Democrats

US President Donald Trump urged the Justice Department (DOJ) Friday to “embarrass” any Democrats who worked with Jeffrey Epstein after it began poring over millions of documents linked to the late sex offender.

The DOJ began releasing records last week from the investigation into Epstein, a wealthy financier who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for trafficking underage girls for sex.

The latest disclosures on Tuesday contain numerous references to Trump, including documents detailing flights he took on Epstein’s private jet.

Trump was once a friend of Epstein but distanced himself after his crimes came to light, and has appeared reluctant to discuss the case despite strong support in the Republican party for fuller transparency about the deceased man’s associates.

“Now, 1,000,000 more pages on Epstein are found. DOJ is being forced to spend all of its time on this Democrat inspired Hoax,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform Friday.

“The Dems are the ones who worked with Epstein, not the Republicans. Release all of their names, embarrass them, and get back to helping our Country!” Trump said.

“The Radical Left doesn’t want people talking about TRUMP & REPUBLICAN SUCCESS, only a long ago dead Jeffrey Epstein – Just another Witch Hunt!!!”

Trump did not say which Democrats may be named in the files.

The DOJ missed a December 19 deadline to release the files in full despite a law compelling it to do so.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche previously blamed the delayed release on a need to painstakingly redact the identities of Epstein’s victims.

The DOJ has defended Trump, saying the files contain “untrue and sensationalist claims” against him that were submitted to the FBI before the 2020 election, which landed him a second term in office.

The department has not specified which allegations are false.

“If they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already,” the department added at the time.

AFP