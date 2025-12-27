×

Trump Urges Release Of Any Epstein Files Naming Democrats

The DOJ began releasing records last week from the investigation into Epstein, a wealthy financier who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for trafficking underage girls for sex.

By Channels Television
Updated December 27, 2025
Twitter
US President Donald Trump participates in a video call with military service members from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 27, 2025, during the Thanksgiving holiday. Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP

 

US President Donald Trump urged the Justice Department (DOJ) Friday to “embarrass” any Democrats who worked with Jeffrey Epstein after it began poring over millions of documents linked to the late sex offender.

The DOJ began releasing records last week from the investigation into Epstein, a wealthy financier who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for trafficking underage girls for sex.

 

This undated photo from the personal collection of Jeffrey Epstein, provided by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on December 12, 2025, shows US President Donald Trump (L), flanked by Epstein (C), talking to an unknown woman.  (Photo by HANDOUT / House Oversight Democrats / AFP) 

 

The latest disclosures on Tuesday contain numerous references to Trump, including documents detailing flights he took on Epstein’s private jet.

 

This photo illustration taken in Washington, DC, on December 19, 2025, shows photographs, including those of former US president Bill Clinton, Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, Virgin Group chairman Richard Branson, and Ghislaine Maxwell, after the US Justice Department began releasing the long-awaited records from the investigation into the politically explosive case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

Trump was once a friend of Epstein but distanced himself after his crimes came to light, and has appeared reluctant to discuss the case despite strong support in the Republican party for fuller transparency about the deceased man’s associates.

“Now, 1,000,000 more pages on Epstein are found. DOJ is being forced to spend all of its time on this Democrat inspired Hoax,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform Friday.

“The Dems are the ones who worked with Epstein, not the Republicans. Release all of their names, embarrass them, and get back to helping our Country!” Trump said.

“The Radical Left doesn’t want people talking about TRUMP & REPUBLICAN SUCCESS, only a long ago dead Jeffrey Epstein – Just another Witch Hunt!!!”

 

This undated photo from the personal collection of Jeffrey Epstein, provided by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on December 12, 2025, shows British Virgin Group founder and billionaire Richard Branson (R) with Epstein (C) and another man.  (Photo by HANDOUT / House Oversight Democrats / AFP) 

 

Trump did not say which Democrats may be named in the files.

The DOJ missed a December 19 deadline to release the files in full despite a law compelling it to do so.

 

This undated photo from the personal collection of Jeffrey Epstein, provided by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on December 12, 2025, shows former President Bill Clinton (C) posing with Epstein (R) and Ghislaine Maxwell (2nd-R).  (Photo by HANDOUT / House Oversight Democrats / AFP) 

READ ALSO: Insecurity: New Approaches Will Bring Desired Results, Tinubu Assures Nigerians

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche previously blamed the delayed release on a need to painstakingly redact the identities of Epstein’s victims.

 

This undated photo from the personal collection of Jeffrey Epstein, provided by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on December 12, 2025, shows US actor and director Woody Allen (R) and Epstein talking with another woman whose face has been redacted.  (Photo by HANDOUT / House Oversight Democrats / AFP)

 

The DOJ has defended Trump, saying the files contain “untrue and sensationalist claims” against him that were submitted to the FBI before the 2020 election, which landed him a second term in office.

 

The wealthy US financier Jeffrey Epstein, indicted on charges he trafficked underage girls for sex, committed suicide in prison, US news media reported on August 10, 2019. / AFP

 

The department has not specified which allegations are false.

“If they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already,” the department added at the time.

 

 

AFP

More Stories