VIDEO: [2023] How Tinubu Got Victory In Rivers State — Wike

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has narrated how the support of Ikwerre people was instrumental to President Bola Tinubu’s victory in Rivers in the 2023 polls.

Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers, said this on Sunday while speaking to some stakeholders in Emohua Local Government Area of the oil-rich state.

The minister, who was received by the council chairman, Chidi Lloyd, and a crowd of supporters, said Ikwerre people were among the first to back Tinubu’s presidential bid in 2023.

Tinubu won Rivers State, one of the key states, in the presidential election, polling 231,593 votes while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LPC) got 175,555 votes, according to the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Watch the video below: