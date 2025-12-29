Pelicans Guard Alvarado, Suns Center Williams Recieve Game Ban

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado was suspended for two games, and Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams was suspended one game by the NBA on Sunday for roles in an on-court fight.

The incident occurred with 2:06 remaining in the third quarter of Phoenix’s 123-114 victory over New Orleans on Saturday.

Alvarado committed a defensive foul on Williams as he set a pick. Williams shoved Alvarado in the back, and the smaller Pelicans standout grabbed Williams, spun him around, and swung punches at him as teammates on both sides tried to break up the fight.

READ ALSO: Wembanyama Blocking Knicks Path In NBA Cup Final

Both players were issued technical fouls and ejected from the game.

Alvarado will serve his suspension on Monday when the Pelicans play host to the New York Knicks and on Wednesday when New Orleans visits Chicago.

Williams will serve his suspension on Monday when the Suns visit the Washington Wizards.

The Pelicans are 8-25, last in the Western Conference, while the Suns are 18-13, seventh in the West.

AFP