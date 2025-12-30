Newlywed Couple In Viral Video Decry Bullying, Wife Cites PCOS For Weight Gain

The Nigerian couple who went viral over the weekend at their wedding have shed more light on why the husband’s serious expression trended on social media.

A short clip from the wedding showed the husband with a stern face, which many interpreted as displeasure over the wife’s weight.

During an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, the Ewenandus addressed the bullying and provided more insight into the circulated video.

“The look on my face was that of a technician who had walked into a hall, expecting it to be cold due to a generator that had a bad kick starter,” the husband explained.

“I was calculating all the possibilities of getting it fixed and ensuring everyone would be comfortable. It didn’t seem like it was going to happen anytime soon.”

This explanation follows online comments where some people speculated that the husband was unhappy about the wedding, blaming his wife’s weight for his expression.

The wife, however, shared that she was hurt by the comments and felt bad about it, though her husband reassured her, telling her that none of the online criticisms were true.

“We’ve been together for over 13 years, so I don’t need their validation,” she said. “I just started smiling at it.”

One particular comment suggested that the marriage was for a British passport, which left her shocked. “I’ve never even been there before,” she responded. “It’s just very shocking, but that’s what Nigerians do—they troll.”

The wife also shared her personal struggle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and insulin resistance, which she said has made losing weight difficult.

“For three years, I wasn’t seeing my monthly cycle, which caused the weight gain,” she explained.

“I had to go to the hospital, where I was placed on a lot of medication to manage it, but it’s still not working. At the moment, I’ve been going to the gym for over six months, but I don’t know what else to do. We are trying.”

The couple expressed their displeasure with online bullying and urged Nigerians to do better and spread more love.