VIDEO: Wizkid Makes Surprise Performance At Gunna’s Detty December Fest Show

Lagos came alive on Monday night as Wizkid made an unannounced appearance at Gunna’s Detty December Fest show, sending the packed venue into a frenzy and delivering one of the most talked-about moments of the festive season.

The concert, held on December 29 at Ilubirin, Ikoyi, was the Lagos stop of Gunna’s Wun World Tour, with the American rapper closing the night as headliner.

Just when fans thought the evening had peaked, Wizkid walked onto the stage midway through Gunna’s set, triggering deafening cheers and a wave of excitement across the crowd.

Gunna was in the middle of his performance when the beat switched to their joint track, “Forever Be Mine,” prompting Wizkid’s sudden entrance, donning black on black, same as the US rapper.

The duo briefly embraced before launching into the song, as the audience screamed in disbelief.

Wizkid delivered his verse with his trademark calm confidence, nodding to the crowd and soaking in the moment as fans sang along.

At the end of the performance, Gunna said, “Make some noise for my brother Wizkid!”, further fuelling the energy in the arena.

The performance was brief but impactful, ending with another show of camaraderie between both artistes before Wizkid exited the stage.

The duo first performed their collaborative song, “Forever Be Mine,” live for the first time at the Afro+ Fest in Washington, D.C., in September 2025.

Earlier in the night, Jamaican dancehall star Shenseea and Afrobeats singer Fave had warmed up the crowd with a high-energy set, setting the tone for what became a night of international sounds and cultural fusion.

Clips from the show trended across X, Instagram and TikTok, as concertgoers celebrated seeing a global Afrobeats star surprise an international act on a Lagos stage.

Wizkid’s appearance at the Detty December Fest comes on the heels of his homecoming concert in Lagos on Sunday at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

This was part of Future Fest 2025, drawing huge crowds of reportedly over 50,000 people and themed “The G.O.A.T. Experience”, with performances from guests like Tiwa Savage and Young John.