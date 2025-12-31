Kiribati First To Welcome 2026 As The World Gears Up For New Year Celebrations

The Pacific island nation of Kiribati led the world into 2026, becoming the first country to celebrate the New Year as clocks struck midnight in its Line Islands.

New Year celebrations will gradually unfold across the globe over the coming hours, starting in Oceania and moving through East Asia, South and Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and finally the Americas.

Following Kiribati, countries such as New Zealand and Australia are set to welcome 2026, with major cities preparing large public gatherings and fireworks displays.

Several Asian nations, including Japan, South Korea, China, and India, are expected to celebrate shortly afterward.

Nigeria, along with several other countries, will celebrate the New Year several hours later.

In Nigeria, churches are expected to see larger-than-usual crowds at their crossover services, while fireworks will light up the skies in many cities to welcome 2026.