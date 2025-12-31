×

LIVE: 2025 In Retrospect [Focus On Judiciary, Youth Empowerment, & Education]

Guests on the show include Education Minister, Tunji Alausa.

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated December 31, 2025
Twitter

 

As 2025 winds down, Channels Television’s special end-of-year programme, beams the searchlight on different sectors of the nation. 

Today, the focus is on education, youth empowerment and the judiciary.

Watch it live below:

In This Article:

More Stories

No related articles found