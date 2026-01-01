2026: Govs Call For Collaboration, Unity In New Year Message

As Nigeria marks the beginning of a new year, state governors have called on Nigerians to continue to embrace unity to usher in more development in 2026.

The governors also highlighted various achievements they recorded in different sectors.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, urged residents of the state to work with the government to sustain the “peace” recorded by remaining vigilant.

“For us in Imo, 2026 is the year our foundations yield a massive harvest. However, as we enjoy the peace and tranquility that now pervades our landscape, we must work consciously to sustain it.

“We must not lose sight of the fact that there are still those who are unhappy with the progress of our state; perennial enemies of growth who may try to take us back to darker years.

“We must remain vigilant. As the saying goes, “the price of liberty is eternal vigilance.” We must be observant and report any suspicious activity to the security agencies immediately,” he said in his New Year message.

The governor urged those “who wish to continue planting hate and discord for political gain” to turn a new leaf.

“Do not undermine the very system you depend on. Furthermore, with our new AI-driven security technology, our agencies are better equipped than ever to detect and intercept those plotting evil or violence.

“Today, the era of politically fueled insecurity is behind us. The peace we enjoy is not an accident; it is the result of our collective resolve to reclaim our state,” he added.

Sustained Patriotism

Similarly, the Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, called for unity, hard work, and sustained patriotism as his administration intensifies efforts to deliver people-oriented governance.

In his New Year message, Ododo noted that the period tested the resilience of the people but also strengthened their collective resolve.

The governor said that despite challenges, the state recorded modest but significant gains across key sectors, including security, infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, and youth and women empowerment, attributing the progress to discipline, unity of purpose, and the cooperation of citizens.

According to him, the New Year presents renewed hope and a stronger resolve by his administration to do more through prudent resource management, inclusive governance, and policies aimed at improving the quality of life of the people, expanding opportunities for youths, empowering women, and strengthening the state’s economy.

Governor Ododo reaffirmed that security remains a top priority of his government, assuring residents of deeper collaboration with security agencies and community stakeholders to sustain peace across the state, stressing that meaningful development can only thrive in a secure environment.

Ododo also urged continued support for the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that the President’s reforms have strengthened the economy and expanded resources available to sub-national governments for development.

Fresh Opportunities

Governor Caleb Mutfuang of Plateau State described 2026 as a year of renewed hope, divine opportunities, and accelerated transformation for the state.

He commiserated with all those who lost their loved ones and prayed for the injured.

The governor said 2025 marked a significant turning point in our collective journey as the state intensified efforts to restore lasting peace across our communities.

“My dear people, the year 2026 offers us fresh opportunities to consolidate our gains and accelerate development.

“Fellow Plateau citizens, no government can succeed without the cooperation, patience, and commitment of its people.

“I call on all residents, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation, to join hands in building a peaceful, prosperous, and united Plateau State,” Mutfuang added.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State assured the residents of sustained progress in 2026.

He described 2025 as a year of peace, stability, and steady progress, highlighting major achievements made by his administration in security, healthcare, economic inclusion, and social welfare.

Governor Sani further revealed that victims of banditry have received free housing units through partnerships with development organisations.

Looking ahead to 2026, the governor announced Project 255, which guarantees ₦100 million in public investment for each of Kaduna State’s 255 wards.

Rural, Agricultural Development

His Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Umo Eno, promised to prioritise the maintenance of peace in all parts of the state to encourage all-around development in 2026.

He has also made a commitment to prioritise rural and agricultural development in the new year.

The governor, in his statewide New Year broadcast, described peace as the foundation of growth and the reason his administration’s development efforts have continued to yield great results.

As the political season approaches, the governor urged all leaders and citizens to reject violence and division, encouraging them to embrace the politics of ideas, unity, and the common good.

Meanwhile, in the spirit of the New Year, the Niger State Government, through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, has distributed relief items to patients across selected hospitals in Minna as a demonstration of love, care, and support.

The initiative, aimed at identifying with vulnerable patients and newborn babies during the New Year celebration, was led by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hadiza Idris-Kuta.

The Commissioner went round various hospitals to distribute items, welcome the first babies of the year—popularly referred to as “New Niger Lites”—and show compassion to their parents.

Speaking to journalists during the hospital visits, Idris-Kuta said the gesture was to reassure patients that the Niger State Government stands with them and remains committed to their welfare.

“As we enter the New Year with the spirit of giving and sharing, this is what the Ministry is trying to exhibit.

“We have many programmes lined up for women and children this year, and we are starting with the vulnerable—women and children—to show that the government is always there for them.”

The wife of the Niger State Governor, Fatima Bago, was represented by the wife of the Chief of Staff, Ramatu Batamangi, who joined the Ministry to celebrate the New Year with patients and newborn babies in different hospitals.