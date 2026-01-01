ADC Faults Kebbi Govt Over ‘Silence’ On Shanga Killings

The Kebbi State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has raised concerns over rising insecurity, political intimidation, and economic hardship in the country, calling on the Kebbi State Government to take immediate action to protect lives, particularly in Yauri Emirate.

In a New Year message issued to newsmen on Thursday, the party’s State Chairman, Safiyanu Bala, urged Nigerians not to allow the celebration of a new year to distract them from the ongoing suffering of citizens.

“A new year does not mean we should forget the hardships our people are going through,” “The reality on ground is that insecurity, hunger, and injustice are still affecting the lives of ordinary Nigerians.” Bala said.

The party condemned what it described as the shrinking democratic space in Nigeria, accusing the government of harassing opposition figures and using intimidation to force politicians to defect to the ruling party.

“We are witnessing a systematic attempt to silence opposition voices through intimidation and coercion.” “This trend poses a serious threat to our democracy,” Bala Stated.

According to the ADC, recent political developments across the country, including issues involving former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, are clear indicators of growing threats to democratic principles.

The party also criticised current economic policies, particularly taxation measures, which it said are worsening the hardship faced by ordinary Nigerians.

“The common man is already suffering from hunger, high cost of living, and insecurity,” Bala said.

“Instead of providing relief, the government is imposing more taxes on the poor.”

READ ALSO: Atiku Alleges ‘Economic Suffocation, Forgery, Democratic Erosion’ Against Tinubu’s Govt

Bala further condemned the security situation in Yauri Emirate, especially in Shanga Local Government Area, describing it as alarming and unacceptable.

He alleged that innocent people have been killed for four consecutive days without any meaningful response from the Kebbi State Government.

“What is happening in Yauri, particularly in Shanga, is heartbreaking and shameful,” he said.

“Innocent lives are being lost, yet the government remains silent.”

The party accused the state government of indifference, questioning whether the lives of residents of Shanga are being treated as less important.

“Are the lives of the people of Shanga worth less than politics?” Bala asked.

“When it comes to opposition activities, security agents are everywhere, but when civilians are being killed, there is no urgency.”

According to the ADC, the people of Shanga are not seeking political favors but are demanding security, justice, and urgent intervention to stop the violence.

“They are not asking for positions or politics,” Bala said.

“They are simply asking for protection, justice, and immediate action to save lives.”