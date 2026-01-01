Akpabio Withdraws All Defamation Suits After Priest’s New Year Sermon

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has directed his lawyers to withdraw all ongoing defamation lawsuits against several individuals, saying the counsel of a priest moved him during a New Year’s Mass.

Speaking on Thursday at the Sacred Heart Parish in Uyo, Akpabio disclosed that he had filed nearly nine lawsuits against individuals he accused of defaming him.

“I had almost nine cases in court against some individuals who defamed me, who lied against me, who slandered my name,” he said.

“But I listened to the priest and suddenly realised he was talking to me, so I hereby direct my solicitors to withdraw all lawsuits against them.”

During his homily, the priest said the greatest thing humanity needs is peace and admonished parishioners to live peacefully with one another.

He urged them to let go of past hurts, saying, “You have to let go of the past, no matter what it was. All of us carry some luggage of pain and hurt. You have to let go if you want to move on.”

With Thursday’s announcement, Akpabio has formally ended all pending legal disputes arising from defamation claims, signalling closure to the publicised litigations at the start of the new year