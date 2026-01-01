Akwa Ibom Assembly Approves ₦1.39trn 2026 Fiscal Plan

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, during its session on Tuesday, ratified the 2026 appropriation bill, amounting to ₦1.39 trillion, against the adjusted allocation of ₦1.65 trillion for 2025.

The 2026 fiscal proposal, encompassing ₦354.87 billion for current expenditure and ₦ 1.035 trillion for capital projects, was endorsed following the submission of the report by Dr Itorobong Etim, Chair of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation.

The representative for Oruk Anam State Constituency, and the Deputy Chief Whip of the Assembly, Sampson Idiong (APC), initiated a motion to accept the report, seconded by Lawrence Udoide (APC) and backed by the entire House.

Designated “The People’s Budget of Expansion and Growth,” Gov. Umo Eno had, on November 25, 2025, presented a total budgetary framework of ₦1.39 trillion for the 2026 fiscal year before the House of Assembly for assessment.

The House had previously constituted itself into a Committee of Supply to scrutinise the 2026 appropriation, and the bill subsequently underwent its third reading and was approved.

Etim stated that, in accordance with Section 14 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the applicable clauses of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2004, she presented before the House the estimates of revenue and expenditure of Akwa Ibom for 2026 for consideration.

She indicated that the committee employed a collaborative approach in its legislative budgetary procedure, inviting MDAs, Non-Governmental Organisations, and other pertinent entities to partake in a Public Hearing on the budget.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Set Police Station Ablaze In Ondo

Following thorough deliberation at the Committee of Supply, members unanimously adopted the report, and the appropriation bill was thereafter ratified.

The speaker of the House of Assembly, Udeme Otong, in his observations, lauded lawmakers for their commitment and synergy, which facilitated the prompt passage of the budget.

Otong also acknowledged the administration and personnel of the Assembly, alongside other stakeholders, for their support and input that contributed to the fruitful legislative process.

He instructed the Clerk of the House, Nsikak-Abasi Orok, to communicate the House’s resolution to Gov. Umo Eno for ratification.

Concurrently, the House adjourned its session to reconvene on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.